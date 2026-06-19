Infocomm 2026: Sony Showcases 135-Inch Crystal LED in Vegas

Sony is expanding its all-in-one portfolio with the 135-inch Crystal LED Unify. The manufacturer targets corporate and education environments. The new display is set to launch in early 2027.

The Crystal LED Unify is Sony’s new 135-inch direct-view LED display in an all-in-one form factor. The model consists of five pre-assembled display units and one control unit. It is designed for corporate and education environments, including meeting rooms, boardrooms, and collaboration spaces.

The display operates at Full HD resolution with a 1.5mm pixel pitch and a maximum brightness of 800 Candela per squaremeter. An anti-glare surface treatment is designed to improve visibility in brightly lit rooms. Wall clearance with the included mounting hardware is less than 10 centimeters.

Installation takes two people and one hour

According to the manufacturer, two people can complete installation within one hour using a standard power outlet. The control unit is housed behind the display and accessible from the front, simplifying maintenance. The display can be operated via remote control.

The Crystal LED Unify supports 4K inputs and is integrated into Sony’s RDM platform, making it compatible with existing multi-display setups alongside Pro Bravia displays. A surface coating protects the screen from accidental contact in high-traffic areas.

Sony positions the model as a complement to its existing Crystal LED portfolio — comprising the BH, CH, and S series — as well as its Bravia Professional displays.

The new display is being showcased at Infocomm 2026 in Las Vegas from June 17–19 at booth C8301. Market availability is planned for early 2027.