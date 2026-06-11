ISE 2027: Innovation Park Now Accepting Applications

AV startups can now apply for a spot at the ISE 2027 Innovation Park. The programme enters its third edition at Fira de Barcelona from February 2 to 5 with pitching, matchmaking and networking formats.

ISE has opened applications for the Innovation Park at ISE 2027. The programme returns for a third consecutive year, connecting AV startups with buyers, investors and systems integrators on the show floor.

The Plug and Play Pitching Stage as well as a Matchmaking Area where one-to-one meetings are scheduled are returning. Daily networking events including a Speed-Dating evening event and the ISE Hackathon are all set to return as programme components. An Investor Forum on the first evening gives startups access to market insights and growth strategy from industry experts.

Impressions from Innovation Park at ISE 2026 (Images: Integrated Systems Europe)

Applications are now open and can be submitted on the ISE website. To participate in the Innovation Park, all startups must apply — only companies that have exhibited at the Innovation Park for one year or fewer are eligible.

From Barcelona to the World

At ISE 2026, two participating startups pointed to distribution and investor access as their main objectives. Chris White, EU Territory Manager at Turtle AV, an Australian Dante audio manufacturer, reported rapid growth since the company’s ISE debut the previous year.

“Returning to ISE one year after launching Turtle AV here has been an incredible experience,” said White. “ISE 2026 generated exceptional interest for us, creating hundreds of new contacts and opening significant opportunities for further international growth.”

Alberto Paccagnella, Co-Founder of Amperry, an Italian power-bank rental startup, used ISE 2026 to pursue international distribution beyond Italy. “We connected with people from all over the world and saw clear opportunities to scale the business internationally,” said Paccagnella.

The ISE 2026 edition of the Innovation Park ran with 130 participating startups, 84 pitch sessions and more than 160 facilitated one-to-one connections through the Matchmaking Area. ISE 2027 takes place February 2 to 5 at Fira de Barcelona.