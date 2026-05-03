GDP growth hits 13.69%: Taiwan – The World’s Digital Signage Hub

Taipei | Taiwan’s economy is surging at a pace not seen since 1987 - powered by global demand for AI hardware and the infrastructure behind it. But beyond macroeconomic growth, the island’s true relevance lies deeper: Taiwan is the indispensable backbone of the global IT and digital signage ecosystem, from chips and panels to media players and outdoor displays. With champions like TSMC, Foxconn/Sharp, Dynascan, and leading signage hardware brands.

Taiwan’s economy surged 13.69 percent in the first quarter of 2026, its fastest growth rate since 1987, driven by booming global demand for AI-related exports, according to the Directorate‑General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS). In real terms, exports of goods and services grew 35.25 percent year‑on‑year, led by AI hardware and supporting infrastructure, while imports rose 27.07 percent as manufacturers ramped up purchases of raw materials and capital equipment to meet demand.

Fewer than 20 million people live in Taiwan – the island between China and Japan. Yet the IT and digital signage world could not exist without Taiwan’s global manufacturers. First and foremost is TSMC – the world’s largest chip manufacturer, responsible for the global production of 80% of all microchips.

A global giant of a completely different nature is Foxconn, the contract manufacturer with over a million employees in mainland China, India, and other regions, assembling iPhones and other digital devices. For the digital signage even more important is Foxconn’s subsidiary Sharp, which the Taiwanese company acquired shortly after the joint venture between Sharp and NEC Display.

A global specialist headquartered in Taiwan is Dynascan, the outdoor display expert and a valued supplier to some of the world’s largest digital out-of-home (DooH) media owners. Dynascan’s parent Chroma Group is a leading Taiwanese provider of precision test and measurement instrumentation, automated test systems, and intelligent manufacturing solutions, which solutions are currently highly sought after in the AI boom.

Taiwan is especially strong in display components – home of AUO and Innolux, two of the largest display panel manufacturers. For many years TPV (Philips) was also headquartered in Taiwan and Hong Kong, before being merged into a China Mainland display manufacturer.

Dominating the digital signage headlines is E Ink – the Taiwan-based ePaper developer dominates the ePaper market with its monochrome and colour ePaper films and has become the defacto standard for ePaper in the digital signage and ESL space.

Besides Visual Solutions, media player manufacturers Acer including Aopen, Asus, MSI and Iadea are also well known digital signage market players headquartered in Taiwan. Taiwan is one of innovation hubs and manufacturing bases absolutely critical to digital signage.