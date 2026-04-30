Infocomm Mixer: Top Digital Signage Minds Meet in Vegas

The Infocomm Mixer by SignageOS and Sixteen:Nine powered by invidis is where real conversations happen. This invite-only event in Las Vegas will be THE place to meet for ambitious signage leaders.

Sixteen:Nine and SignageOS are once again teaming up to host an exclusive, intimate industry mixer. Following the success of our joint ISE event in Barcelona, the second edition is coming to Infocomm in Las Vegas. On Tuesday, June 16, from 6 to 9 pm, a select group of industry peers will gather at Mon Ami Gabi at the Paris Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

Before the show floor hustle begins on Wednesday, June 17, this is a chance to unwind, reconnect, and make a few new high-value connections – far from the surface-level interactions typical of 300+ person events. That’s why the guest list is carefully curated, bringing together professionals who have made a name for themselves in digital signage and are committed to pushing the industry forward.

Guests can expect cocktails, wine, and high-quality finger food at one of Las Vegas’s standout French bistros, along with warm, genuine hospitality from the SignageOS team.

For a taste of what to expect, check out this video from the Sixteen:Nine mixer at ISE 2026: