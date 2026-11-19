Tokyo | Around 100 digital signage and ProAV professionals gathered in Tokyo for the inaugural Japan Market Meeting hosted by Avixa and Infocomm Asia alongside Inter BEE. The event highlighted why Japan and wider East Asia remain among the world's most advanced yet most locally driven digital signage markets, attracting growing attention from international industry players.

East Asia remains one of the world’s most sophisticated digital signage markets, yet it continues to operate by its own rules. Against this backdrop, around 100 representatives from the digital signage and ProAV industry gathered in Tokyo this week for the first Japan Market Meeting, hosted by Avixa and Infocomm Asia. Taking place alongside Inter BEE, Japan’s leading broadcast and media technology trade show, the event also attracted a strong international audience already in the city for the exhibition.

For invidis, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan form a unique East Asian cluster characterized by demanding customers, highly advanced technology providers, and some of the world’s most connected digital infrastructure. At the same time, these markets share a notable trait: they remain largely dominated by local vendors, leaving only limited opportunities for international players.

Avixa Japan Industry Meet in Ginza / Tokyo (Image: invidis) Avixa Japan Industry Meet in Ginza / Tokyo (Image: invidis)

This makes regional engagement all the more important. Together with Avixa and Infocomm Asia, invidis is increasing its focus on East Asia as the region receives growing attention from the global digital signage ecosystem. International companies are beginning to recognize the market potential. Sweden-based Vertiseit, for example, is building on years of success with Scala and has established a dedicated Japanese team as the launchpad for its broader Asian expansion. Forte (Vega) has already secured a strong position in corporate communications, while Novisign and Broadsign have gained market presence through local partnerships. Nevertheless, the competitive landscape continues to be shaped primarily by domestic heavyweights such as Fujitsu and Ricoh.

The display market follows a similar pattern. Japan is home to globally recognized manufacturers including Sony, Sharp/NEC, Panasonic, and Iiyama, while Korean and Chinese display brands play a comparatively minor role in the country’s LCD display segment. In LED, however, the picture changes considerably, with Chinese manufacturers dominating the market, as they do across much of the world.

Looking ahead, invidis will return to Tokyo in November 2027 alongside Avixa and Infocomm Asia with the goal of bringing together digital signage professionals, technology providers, and end customers from across the region and beyond.