Spain and Portugal: Zetadisplay Expands into Iberia, Names Álvaro Morales Country Manager

The European digital signage provider has appointed former Scala executive Álvaro Morales to lead its business development in Spain and Portugal, with retail media a key focus.

Zetadisplay is expanding its commercial presence in Spain and Portugal, appointing digital signage industry veteran Álvaro Morales as Country Manager for both markets.

Morales previously worked at Scala, formerly part of Stratacache, and brings an established network of contacts among retailers and brands. He will oversee business development in the two countries as Zetadisplay looks to grow its digital signage and in-store retail media business.

The expansion gives Zetadisplay a stronger local presence in a region where digital signage is already established and retailers are increasingly exploring advertising opportunities inside their stores.

Retail media drives expansion

Zetadisplay offers digital signage software, hardware, installation, content management and managed services. Its Engage Suite software supports content delivery, audience analytics and retail media applications.

The company is positioning these capabilities as a way for retailers to operate their own in-store advertising networks, generating additional revenue from digital screens while retaining control over their media operations.

“Iberia is an important market for Zetadisplay and a natural next step in our European growth strategy,” says Daniel Nergård, CEO of Zetadisplay.

He adds that Morales’ local industry knowledge and relationships will help the company establish a stronger presence across both markets.

Building on retail media investment

The expansion follows Zetadisplay’s acquisition of retailmediatools earlier this year. The retail media infrastructure-as-a-service platform adds campaign management and advertising technology to the company’s existing digital signage offering.

The combined capabilities are intended to help retailers connect online advertising campaigns with in-store digital displays, giving brands opportunities to reach shoppers across e-commerce, mobile and physical retail environments.

Zetadisplay says it is already engaged in commercial discussions in the region, although it has not disclosed specific customers, projects or deployment plans.