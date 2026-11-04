Mobile DooH: Yango Ads and Flyby Bring Mobile DooH Advertising to UAE Streets

Yango Ads is adding Flyby's delivery vehicle-mounted digital screens to its advertising offering in the UAE, giving brands access to mobile DooH campaigns with location- and time-based targeting.

Yango Ads, the advertising technology division of Yango Group, has partnered with UAE-German Adtech company Flyby Advertising to expand mobile digital out-of-home advertising opportunities in the United Arab Emirates.

The agreement combines Yango Ads’ advertiser relationships and commercial network with Flyby’s digital advertising screens mounted on delivery vehicles.

Flyby’s Smart Delivery Boxes turn delivery vehicles into moving digital billboards. Equipped with digital screens and connected technology, the boxes display advertising as vehicles travel through residential neighborhoods, commercial districts and busy urban areas.

The network operates in Dubai locations including Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Jumeirah Beach Residence and Bluewaters.

Advertising on the move

A delivery motorcycle carries a Yango Play advertisement on Flyby’s mobile DooH network (Image: Flyby)

Unlike conventional DooH installations at fixed locations, Flyby’s screens move along delivery routes, bringing advertising into neighborhoods and streets that may have limited traditional outdoor advertising infrastructure.

Flyby’s Adtech platform supports location- and time-based campaigns, allowing advertisers to adjust when and where their messages appear.

Through the agreement, Yango Ads can offer the mobile network to its international advertising clients, extending campaigns beyond its existing advertising channels.

Evgenii Pavlov, General Manager for Yango Ads in the Middle East and Africa, said the companies see opportunities to develop the format and introduce it to more advertisers.

“That’s what we’re doing with Flyby: bringing a bold new advertising format to more brands and helping it grow,” Pavlov said.

Saher Khattab, Head of Advertising at Flyby, said the collaboration combines Yango Ads’ advertising network with Flyby’s mobile display technology.

The companies have not disclosed the number of vehicles or screens in the network, nor have they provided details about the financial terms of the agreement.