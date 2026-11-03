Network Integration: Uniguest And Extreme Networks Simplify Digital Signage Deployment

A new integration allows Uniguest media players to connect automatically to Extreme Networks infrastructure, reducing manual configuration for IPTV and digital signage installations.

Uniguest and Extreme Networks have introduced an integration designed to simplify the installation and management of IPTV and digital signage systems, particularly in large venues with hundreds or thousands of screens.

The integration connects Uniguest’s Hub AV platform, formerly known as Tripleplay, with Extreme Fabric Attach technology. Supported media players can identify themselves to the network and automatically receive predefined settings, eliminating much of the manual configuration normally required when adding devices.

For network administrators, this means they can connect or relocate new media players without configuring each network connection individually.

Designed for large venues

The integration is particularly relevant for stadiums, arenas and other facilities where digital signage, live television and venue information have to be distributed across extensive networks.

In these environments, screens may serve different purposes depending on the event, from live sports coverage and wayfinding to sponsor advertising and promotional content.

“An arena may host basketball one night and a sold-out concert the next, with different demands for signage, live video and sponsor content,” says Chuck Brooks, Director of Ecosystems and Alliances at Extreme Networks.

He says automated network configuration can help venue operators add or relocate screens with less manual work.

The integration complements Uniguest’s Sports Hub offering and also supports applications in corporate environments, hospitality and education.

Digital signage at the Quai Zurich Campus highlights the use of networked displays in corporate environments (Image: Uniguest)



IPTV performance and reliability

Beyond automated device setup, the companies have validated Hub AV’s IPTV and digital signage capabilities on Extreme Networks infrastructure.

These include network failover capabilities, multicast IPTV delivery, which allows video streams to be distributed efficiently to multiple screens, and synchronized playback across displays.

Pankaj Kulkarni, EVP of Product Management at Uniguest, says the integration is intended to reduce the time and complexity involved in deploying large-scale digital signage and IPTV networks.

Neither company disclosed specific customer deployments or announced projects using the integration.