New Avixa CEO: Marco Pardi Succeeds David Labuskes

Avixa has named David Labuskes' successor. The ProAV association’s next CEO is Marco Pardi, who beat out more than 100 applicants.

Marco Pardi will lead the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association, the ProAV trade group known as Avixa. He succeeds David Labuskes, who retires at the end of 2026.

The new Avixa CEO studied economics at the University of California, Berkeley. He has led teams in B2B technology events for more than 25 years.

Most Recently at Informa

Marco Pardi most recently worked at events and information services company Informa. As president of its Tech Events portfolio, he oversaw events, digital marketing services and training for the IT and health care sectors. He led more than 200 employees across North America, Europe and Asia. His brands included The AI Summit, Data Center World and Network X.

“I feel both humbled and privileged to be assuming the role of Avixa CEO, and am confident that together, we can continue to grow the AV industry globally and enhance our community’s influence at a time of tremendous technological change and opportunity,” said Marco Pardi.

CEO search took 12 Months

The search for a new CEO took 12 months. Marco Pardi prevailed over more than 100 candidates from around the world.

A committee chaired by Mradul Sharma, vice chair of the Avixa board, reviewed the applications. Executive search firm Korn Ferry supported the committee.

“The Search Committee was impressed by Marco’s experience of leading large and diverse talent pools, his consistent track record of revenue growth based on value, his background serving technology-driven industries, his ability to operate internationally, and above all by his sheer enthusiasm for the role and for the Association,” said Tobias Lang, chair of the Avixa board and CEO of Lang AG.

14 years under David Labuskes

David Labuskes led the association for 14 years. Under his leadership, Infocomm International rebranded as Avixa. The association rebuilt its core activities after the Covid-19 pandemic.

It also introduced the Audiovisual Network Professional accreditation, the monthly Pro AV Business Index and the Avixa TV video platform.

David Labuskes will remain CEO through the end of the year. Marco Pardi takes over on Jan. 1, 2027.