Iconic LED: Hangzhou Set to Outdo Vegas with New Sphere Project

The Eye of the World sphere in Hangzhou, China is planned as a multi-purpose indoor and outdoor cultural and entertainment venue. It will be one third bigger than the Las Vegas original, boasting a 72,000sqm external LED display.

At the end of October, a new LED sphere project was unveiled in the Qiantang district of Hangzhou, China. This is according to a report by AV Magazine.

Called The Eye of the World, the project is a joint venture between the Hong Kong-based Xinshi International Investment Co. and Vision Eye (Hangzhou) Digital Entertainment Technology Co. It is planned as an immersive performance venue with a 72,000sqm external display. This would make it one-third larger than its famous American counterpart in Las Vegas, which measures 54,000sqm.

The venue will measure 168m in diameter, 122m in height, and will seat 20,000 people. These figures also exceed those of the Las Vegas sphere, which is 157m in diameter, 112m in height and seats 17,600 people. It will cost US$1.2 billion to complete and is expected to generate US$400m in annual revenue once it is completed.

Immersive performance venue

The structure will serve as a venue for immersive indoor performances, concerts, brand launches and sporting events, as well as outdoor activities such as anime conventions, music festivals, and holiday celebrations.

The project was first announced at a Qiantang services-sector conference on October 30, where it was revealed that the signing ceremony had been held a short while prior. However, it is still only in the planning stages. Design, zoning and infrastructure arrangements are currently underway. There does not seem to be any indication yet as to when construction will begin, or when the project is scheduled to be completed.

Most notably for LED technology sector, no vendor or installer has yet been appointed for the giant exterior screen or the wraparound theater screen that will be placed in the venue’s interior.

“Applied technology and cultural innovation”

The Qiantang project is certainly not the first or last of its kind in China. In May 2026, a similar sphere, on a much smaller scale (7,500sqm external LED display) was opened in Qianjiang, Hubei. More are planned too, with comparable projects announced in Shanghai and Guangzhou.

The project is led by Huang Junhao, who serves both as investment president of Xinshi International and as general manager of Vision Eye. His statement indicated that the project is intended both as a major cultural and technological landmark for Hangzhou and as a demonstration of China’s design and technology resources. “The project’s domestically designed structure will perfectly demonstrate that China’s applied technology and cultural innovation have reached world-leading levels,” he said.