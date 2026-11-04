Cinema Technology: Samsung Onyx LED Cinema Opens In Budapest

Lurdy Cinema has installed an 11.5-meter-wide 4K LED screen, becoming the first cinema in Hungary to replace conventional projection with Samsung's Onyx technology.

Lurdy Cinema in Budapest has opened Hungary’s first Samsung Onyx LED cinema auditorium, replacing conventional projection with a direct-view LED screen measuring 11.5 meters (37.7 feet) wide and 5.4 meters (17.7 feet) high.

The installation was completed in September as part of a renovation of Auditorium 10, involving Samsung, cinema operator Pannonia Movie, Lurdy Ház and Digital Cinema International.

Unlike conventional cinema projection, the 4K Onyx display produces its own light rather than relying on a projector. Samsung says the screen delivers up to 300 nits of brightness, compared with approximately 48 nits for conventional projection.

The DCI-certified display supports standard cinema formats and 3D screenings.

Beyond movie screenings

The 229-seat auditorium also received a new Dolby 7.1 surround sound system and upgraded seating, including reclining and VIP options.

Samsung says the LED display’s higher brightness could let the venue host other events, including live sports broadcasts, e-sports competitions, and corporate presentations, where some ambient lighting may be needed.

The Budapest installation joins a relatively small but growing number of cinemas using direct-view LED technology instead of traditional projection.

While LED cinema screens remain far less common than projection systems, installations such as Lurdy Cinema illustrate how the technology is finding a place in premium auditoriums, particularly where operators want to offer programming beyond conventional film screenings.