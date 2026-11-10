Smart Bathroom Showroom: How Nsign Connected Digital Signage And Automation

At Porcelanosa's headquarters in Spain, Nsign has integrated displays, sensors and content management with building automation to create an interactive showroom experience.

Bathroom brand Noken, part of Spain’s Porcelanosa Grupo, has transformed its showroom in Vila-real into an interactive environment combining digital signage, building automation and personalized audiovisual content.

Called Flo-W Experience, the installation demonstrates a concept for the bathroom of the future, with visitors moving through a series of zones where displays, lighting, sound and water systems respond to their interactions.

Noken worked with nsign Managed Solutions, Nsign’s AV integration division, and automation specialist Loxone to develop the project.

Visitors explore Noken’s Flo-W Experience at Porcelanosa Grupo’s headquarters in Vila-real, Spain, where audiovisual content and automation create an interactive showroom environment (Image: nsign)

Connecting content and automation

At the center of the installation is the integration between the nsign content management system and Loxone’s automation platform. The nsign CMS and media players manage audiovisual content across ten display endpoints, while Loxone controls physical systems including lighting, water and access.

The experience starts with a personalized NFC card used by the host. The card identifies the host and activates a welcome sequence in the selected language. Additional NFC touchpoints and sensors trigger content and environmental changes as visitors move through the showroom.

From smart mirrors to interactive showers

In the washbasin area, three 32-inch displays concealed behind two-way mirror glass present information such as weather forecasts, calendar appointments and wellness data. Two large LED displays function as digital windows, showing outdoor scenes including sunrise sequences.

The shower area features a transparent self-adhesive Unilumin LED display mounted on glass. Visitors can select different modes that coordinate audiovisual content with the shower’s operation.

Noken’s Flo-W Experience combines bathroom design with digital displays, lighting and automation to demonstrate connected living (Image: nsign)



Elsewhere, a 43-inch LCD presents AI-generated outfit suggestions, while a curved Absen LED display measuring approximately 2.5 by 2 meters (approximately 8.2 by 6.6 feet) provides immersive visuals in the bath area. A 5,000-lumen Optoma projector adds atmospheric effects.

A video of the experience is below:

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The installation illustrates how digital signage software can extend beyond scheduled content playback to interact with sensors, automation systems and physical products.

For Noken, the result is a showroom where visitors can experience connected bathroom concepts rather than simply view individual products.