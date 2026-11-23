A report filed with Maryland planners offers a first look at the hardware behind the next Exosphere. The supplier is not the one used in Las Vegas.

Planar is set to supply the LED hardware for the Exosphere of the planned Sphere at National Harbor, AV Magazine reports. The trade publication cites a report by Hartranft Lighting Studios for the planning board of Prince George’s County, Maryland. US manufacturer Planar has been part of Chinese LED group Leyard since 2015.

According to the report, the Exosphere will reach a peak brightness of 5,217 nits, with LED nodes spaced 7.59 inches apart. The Las Vegas Sphere uses nodes from Canadian manufacturer Saco, in which Sphere Entertainment holds a 30 percent stake. The same nodes are planned for Sphere Abu Dhabi, where construction is already underway.

66 feet shorter than Las Vegas

Unlike in Las Vegas, the National Harbor site sits close to homes and a historic building. The new sphere is set to stand around 300 feet tall instead of 366 feet and to hold 6,000 visitors instead of 17,600.

The planning board has since given the second US Sphere preliminary approval. James Hunt, planning director for Prince George’s County, said the project team is aware that the new Sphere is surrounded by a different community than the Las Vegas original.

The report expects the Exosphere to work mainly as a visible architectural feature that will barely light up its surroundings.