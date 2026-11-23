A new partnership with Disney will bring Star Wars: A New Hope to Cosm's immersive venues in March 2027, using surrounding digital environments to extend the film beyond the screen.

Cosm has partnered with Disney and Lucasfilm to bring Star Wars: A New Hope to its Shared Reality entertainment venues, using 12K+ LED dome technology to immerse audiences in the science fiction classic.

The experience will premiere in March 2027 at Cosm locations in Atlanta, Dallas, Detroit and Los Angeles, coinciding with the film’s 50th anniversary. It marks the beginning of a multi-year, multi-film agreement between Cosm and Disney.

When Star Wars premiered in 1977, its groundbreaking visual effects helped redefine cinematic storytelling. Audiences lined up around the block, and devoted fans returned for dozens of screenings, turning the film into a cultural phenomenon. Now, nearly 50 years later, Cosm is bringing the ongoing struggle between the Rebel Alliance and the Galactic Empire to a new generation of immersive display technology.

Developed in collaboration with Disney, Lucasfilm, Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) and creative studio Makemake, the production will present the 2019 version of the film in its original 16:9 format at the center of Cosm’s immersive LED dome.

Instead of stretching the movie across the entire display, Cosm will surround the central image with additional visual environments that change as the story unfolds. The approach preserves the original film presentation while extending its settings and action into the surrounding space.

From Tatooine to the Death Star

Audiences will experience environments inspired by several of the film’s best-known sequences, including the desert planet Tatooine, the destruction of Alderaan, the Rebel Alliance base on Yavin 4 and the interior of the Death Star.

The experience will culminate with audiences flying alongside the Millennium Falcon during the climactic battle against the menacing Death Star.

The production will also incorporate themed environments and custom food and beverage offerings at Cosm’s venues, extending the experience beyond the dome presentation itself.

Star Wars: A New Hope will become Cosm’s sixth cinematic Shared Reality production. Previous titles include The Matrix and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, while Shrek is scheduled to debut in December 2026.

Disney joins Warner Bros. Pictures and Universal as a major studio partner, expanding Cosm’s library of immersive cinema experiences across multiple film genres.

For Cosm, the partnership represents another application of large-format LED technology in location-based entertainment, combining conventional filmmaking with immersive visual environments without requiring audiences to wear headsets.

Tickets for the Star Wars experience will go on sale in 2027, although pricing and specific dates have not yet been announced.