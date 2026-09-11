Sphere Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Sphere Moves Into Active Construction

Construction of the world’s second Sphere is gathering pace in Abu Dhabi. Groundwork and piling are underway, and major procurement packages for the immersive venue are complete.

Construction of the AED6.4 billion (US$1.74 billion) Sphere in Abu Dhabi has moved from site preparation into active delivery.

Alec Holdings CEO Barry Lewis told Gulf Business that groundwork and piling are underway, permit applications have been submitted and Atkins has joined the project as lead designer. Major procurement packages, including structural steel and technology partners, have also been concluded.

Alec received the construction contract from the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi in May. The approximately 150-meter-diameter (492 feet) venue is scheduled for completion in 2029 and will become the second Sphere after the original opened in Las Vegas in 2023.

Nearly 63,000 display tiles

Like its Las Vegas counterpart, the Abu Dhabi venue will have two distinct structures. The internal envelope will contain the amphitheater and immersive display, while the outer Exosphere will incorporate individually controllable LED elements.

The interior display will comprise 933 facets and 62,872 individually calibrated tiles, creating a continuous 180-degree image. Lewis said even a small deviation during installation could produce a visible seam or distortion.

The supporting steel and display panels will therefore be installed under controlled temperature and dust conditions. According to Lewis, a temperature difference of four or five degrees can affect the required tolerances.

Although the finished venue will resemble the Las Vegas Sphere, Alec cannot simply reproduce its construction methods. The Abu Dhabi design must account for different climatic conditions, building regulations, power requirements, logistics and suppliers.

The project requires design, procurement and construction to proceed in parallel, with the installation sequence leaving little room for changes once established.