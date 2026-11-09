invidis Video: Explaining The Navori-Carousel Deal

What does the deal mean for the digital signage software market? How does it reshape the global CMS ranking? And why is consolidation accelerating across the industry? invidis Senior Partners Florian Rotberg and Stefan Schieker break down the acquisition.

Following the Navori acquisition of Carousel, invidis Senior Partners Florian Rotberg and Stefan Schieker break down the acquisition, analyze its impact on the software landscape, and discuss the trends driving the next wave of platform strategies and vertical specialization.

In addition, there are exclusive interviews in the video that invidis conducted with Jeffrey Weitzman, CEO of Navori Labs, John Reilly, Managing Director of Carousel, and Jason Cremins, Chief Product Officer of Navori.

You can watch the video here:

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From M&A strategy and future growth plans to AI, Qompose, and the role Carousel will play in Navori’s expanding software portfolio, this is a deep dive into the acquisition.