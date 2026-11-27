The ISE 2027 schedule includes more programming beyond the exhibition stands. New additions include a guided tour of the Barcelona Airport control center.

Integrated Systems Europe has unveiled its program for 2027. Among the highlights are a broadcast studio for businesses, a smart workplace, and a drone show featuring 1,500 drones. The ProAV trade show will take place from February 2 to 5.

For the first time, ISE will take up both the Fira Gran Via and Fira Montjuïc venues. The Spark conference and the Edtech Congress Barcelona will take place at Fira Montjuïc on February 3 and 4. Spark focuses on film, TV, gaming and live entertainment, while the Edtech Congress targets the education sector. The ISE accreditation badge is valid for these events as well. Two new, paid Tech Tours have also been added to the schedule: one to the Barcelona Airport control center and the other to the Barça Immersive Tour.

Broadcast Studio in Hall 4

ISE is hosting the Enterprise Broadcast Studio in Hall 4, in partnership with Avixa TV. Expert discussions and case studies will focus on how companies can plan, finance, and operate their own studios.

Get to ISE 2027 with invidis invidis readers benefit: Register for ISE 2027 today with the code ise2027invidis to receive a free ticket. Register here.

In the Smart Workplace, presented in collaboration with Forté, visitors can experience a typical workday in an integrated, collaborative environment equipped with all the latest workplace technologies. A guided tour will be offered, taking visitors from reception to workspaces and meeting rooms. Solutions from Crestron, Legrand AV, Logitech, Microsoft, Q-Sys, Shure, and Sony are all integrated into the Workplace experience.

Drone show over Fira Gran Via

This year’s program will feature a drone show, presented over the southern entrance of the Gran Via on three out of four of the trade fair’s evenings. ProAV rental company Lang AG is providing 1,500 drones for these events – more than twice the number that was included at ISE 2026.

About 600 drones were deployed at the Drone Show at ISE 2026; in 2027, that number increases to 1,500. (Image: ISE)

The show runs from Tuesday to Thursday at 6 pm, tying in with content shown on the South Access Screen at the Gran Via’s south entrance. The French digital artist Alice Labourel is responsible for its artistic direction. An interactive game and additional visuals will be provided by Realtime Department.