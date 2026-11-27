The Swedish digital signage specialist delivered its strongest operational performance in years, driven by major customer rollouts and a small but strategic acquisition that strengthens its position in the rapidly growing retail media market. Yet high debt levels remain a challenge as the company reports their Q3 financials.

Zeta Display reported third-quarter revenue of SEK 184 million (EUR 16.5m), an increase of 18.7% year-on-year, with organic growth reaching 17.1%. The growth was primarily driven by the rollout of a commerce media and digital-out-of-home network for Norwegian Railways Vy Group.

Profitability improved significantly. EBITDA rose 139% to SEK 21.3 million (EUR 1.9m), while operating profit nearly reached break-even at SEK -0.3 million compared to SEK -7.3 million in the same quarter last year. According to management, the improvement reflects higher operational efficiency and tighter cost control across the group.

While gross margin declined slightly from 56.3% to 54.0%, the decrease was largely attributed to the higher share of hardware revenues associated with the major Norwegian rollout project. For the first nine months of the year, gross margin actually improved to 56.5%.

Retail media moves into focus

The quarter’s most significant strategic development was the acquisition of Retailmediatools, a Berlin-based software provider specializing in retail media platforms. The transaction expands Zeta Display’s software portfolio beyond traditional digital signage and strengthens its ambition to become a full-service retail media partner for retailers and brands.

The acquired platform already supports major European retailers, including SOK and Rossmann, and enables retailers to operate their own retail media business while maintaining ownership of customer data and advertiser relationships. Combined with Zeta Display’s installed base of more than 125,000 managed screens, the acquisition creates a technology stack spanning in-store media, software, analytics and monetization.

The company’s retail media ambitions were further underlined by the extension of its partnership with SPAR, where ZetaDisplay is helping build the retailer’s first retail media network.

Key Industry Metric: Recurring revenues remain a challenge

Recurring revenues increased 5.2% to SEK 70 million (EUR 6.26m) during the quarter. However, organic recurring revenue growth was limited to 1.5%, as customers continue migrating from legacy platforms to the company’s new Engage Suite software platform. Recurring revenues accounted for 38% of total revenues, down from 42.9% a year earlier due to the unusually large hardware component of the Vy rollout.

Invidis Comment

The latest results suggest that Zeta Display’s owner Hanover Invest wants to transform the digital signage integrator to a retail media technology provider. Or at least the investment story. Strong organic growth, sharply improved EBITDA and strategic investments in a retail media ad-tech platform strengthens the company’s competitive position. However, the balance sheet remains the main challenge leaving limited room for setbacks.