It's time to look back and ahead - with the Year in Review by invidis. Share your view of 2026 and your expectations for 2027 with decision-makers across the digital signage and DooH industry.

invidis is now accepting submissions for its Year in Review 2026/2027. Every year, we let leaders from the digital signage and DooH industry take over.

The guest posts give companies the opportunity to look back on the past year and share their expectations for 2027.

Every year, decision-makers and executives from across the industry ise the invidis Year in Review to share their perspectives. Join in and make your voice heard on invidis!

Year in Review 2026/2027: Submission Guidelines Be relevant ! No one reads a text full of marketing self-praise. Report honestly on developments and potential projects. A general assessment of the industry is also welcome.

! No one reads a text full of marketing self-praise. Report honestly on developments and potential projects. A general assessment of the industry is also welcome. Be concise ! Focus on selected projects that matter to the market as a whole. A list of every product and activity will tire readers.

! Focus on selected projects that matter to the market as a whole. A list of every product and activity will tire readers. Go easy on AI ! Our readers want to hear your voice, not ChatGPT’s — and no, not Claude’s or Gemini’s either.

! Our readers want to hear your voice, not ChatGPT’s — and no, not Claude’s or Gemini’s either. Texts should be about 400 to 600 words long.

invidis reserves the right to edit or shorten submissions and will determine the publication date.

The deadline is Dec. 18, 2026. The earlier your commentary arrives, the sooner we will publish it.

Please send your contribution to redaktion@invidis.com. The invidis team is also happy to answer questions at this address.

Please include a portrait photo of the author.

We look forward to hearing from both familiar and new contributors!