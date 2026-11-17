Vusion and Pricer have been building electronic shelf labels for more than three decades. Soon the two European rivals could belong to the same group - after a public takeover offer by Vusion.

Vusion has launched a public takeover offer for Swedish electronic shelf label maker Pricer. The French retail technology group offers US$ 0.59 in cash per share. That values Pricer at about US$ 97.1 million.

The price is nearly 30 percent above Pricer’s closing price on Nasdaq Stockholm on November 16. Pricer’s board recommends that shareholders accept. Its largest shareholder, Sterling Strategic Value Fund, has irrevocably committed its stake of about 14 percent.

Rivals in shelf labels

Both companies make electronic shlef labels. Vusion, formerly SES Imagotag, counts 780 million labels in 80,000 stores, while Pricer has shipped 380 million labels to 28,000 stores. In February 2026, French retail group Carrefour chose Vusion for its domestic hypermarkets and supermarkets, ending Pricer’s exclusive role there.

Vusion and Pricer rely on different transmission technologies. Pricer sends price updates to its labels via near-infrared light from ceiling-mounted transceivers. Vusion, like most of the market, uses radio. It remains open which approach would prevail in a combined group.

According to Vusion, Pricer customers would gain access to its vision AI, retail media and analytics tools. “Pricer has developed a fantastic customer portfolio of great pioneering retailers across the world,” says Thierry Gadou, chairman and CEO of Vusion.

Offer runs until early January

Vusion plans to publish the offer document around December 7. Shareholders can then tender their shares from December 8, 2026, to January 5, 2027. Vusion needs more than 90 percent of Pricer’s shares and regulatory approvals. It finances the deal with cash and debt.

Vusion then intends to buy out remaining shareholders and delist Pricer from Nasdaq Stockholm. The company says it does not plan major changes to Pricer’s operations, locations or workforce.

Vusion is expanding its leading role

In July, Vusion already agreed to buy Spanish in-store retail media specialist In-Store Media, a deal that underscores the group’s expansion plans.

According to market researcher Global Market Insights, Vusion already held more than half of the global shelf label market in 2025. Pricer would widen its lead over Chinese challenger Hanshow and South Korea’s Solum, which rank among the other major suppliers.