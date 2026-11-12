Programmatic DooH: Viooh Adds GSTV’s 29,000-Location Fuel Retail Network

The partnership gives programmatic buyers access to GSTV's nationwide network of fuel and convenience retail locations, reaching a reported 115 million US adults each month.

Digital Out-of-home supply-side platform Viooh has partnered with US media network GSTV to make advertising inventory at more than 29,000 fuel and convenience retail locations available to programmatic buyers.

The agreement expands Viooh’s US inventory with screens at fuel pumps, where advertising and video content play while motorists refuel.

GSTV reports that its network reaches 115 million unique adults aged 18 and older each month. Its retail partners include 7-Eleven, BP, Chevron, Casey’s, ExxonMobil, Shell, Speedway, Sunoco and several other major fuel and convenience brands.

Unlike conventional roadside DooH displays, GSTV’s network delivers video advertising with sound. Content runs in a four-minute loop, corresponding to the average time a motorist spends filling a vehicle’s fuel tank.

Reaching consumers at the point of purchase

The format gives advertisers an opportunity to reach consumers during a relatively stationary period, often immediately before they enter an adjoining convenience store.

“Full-sound video, a captive audience and coast-to-coast reach is a rare combination,” said Gavin Wilson, Global Chief Commercial Officer at Viooh. “Through Viooh, media buyers can now access all three with the flexibility and precision of the programmatic workflows they already use.”

The integration allows advertisers and agencies to purchase GSTV inventory through Viooh’s existing programmatic infrastructure, rather than arranging campaigns directly with the network. It also provides access to targeting and campaign management capabilities within established buying workflows.

Evan Pfeffer, SVP, Head of Programmatic at GSTV, said the partnership would introduce the network to a broader range of programmatic buyers looking to incorporate video advertising into their media plans.

The potential value of that exposure was highlighted in a recent GSTV consumer survey, which found that 52% of respondents had added an unplanned item during a convenience-store visit. The findings suggest opportunities for advertisers to influence purchasing decisions close to the point of sale.

For Viooh, the agreement adds another category of place-based DooH inventory to its US offering. For GSTV, it creates an additional sales channel for a network positioned at the intersection of fuel retail, convenience shopping and digital video advertising.