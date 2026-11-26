The Swedish OoH software provider is expanding its board as it grows internationally. The two newcomers bring experience from media and enterprise SaaS.

Stockholm-based Doohclick has appointed Michael Grimborg and David Nouveau to its board of directors. They join long-standing members Håkan Lindgren and Michael Silfverberg as the company develops its platform and expands internationally. Its software brings sales, inventory, campaign delivery and reporting for OoH media owners together on one platform.

Grimborg began his career in outdoor advertising and has since held senior roles across media and marketing, including Sales Director at TV4 and Chief Marketing Officer at Synsam Group. As a board member, he will concentrate on Doohclick’s commercial offering, customer value and international growth.

“I want to bring the advertiser’s perspective and a clear commercial focus to the board, helping Doohclick turn technology into customer value and sustainable international growth,” Grimborg says.

Enterprise SaaS from the Nordics

Nouveau has spent more than 20 years building and growing enterprise SaaS companies in the Nordics and across Europe. He has held senior leadership positions at Oracle, Cornerstone, Smartrecruiters and Cegid, where he was responsible for revenue growth, go-to-market transformation and sales organizations. He also advises businesses on commercial strategy and AI adoption in sales.

The appointments complement the experience of Håkan Lindgren, founder and CEO of Mapsiot, the company behind the TrueMPS SaaS platform, and Michael Silfverberg, an entrepreneur and investor who has served on Doohclick’s board since 2019.

Doohclick CEO Jonas Glad says Michael Grimborg and David Nouveau bring experience from different sides of the market, combining enterprise SaaS and international sales with media, retail and the advertiser perspective.