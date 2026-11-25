Prices, allergens and sold-out items change constantly in stores and restaurants. Nowsignage wants its CMS to push those updates to every screen automatically.

British ISV Nowsignage has launched NS Boards, a content management and automation platform built into the Nowsignage CMS. The software targets retailers and quick-service restaurants. It runs digital menu boards, in-store promotions and retail screens whose content needs to update automatically.

NS Boards also connects to point-of-sale systems to automate product data imports. According to Nowsignage, dynamic menus and product data let operators adjust prices and offers across locations quickly.

Changes without rebuilds

NS Boards separates graphics from product information. Within a single central design template, operators manage product names, descriptions, prices, images, icons and custom attributes such as calories and allergens as editable data.

For example, a store can hide or replace a sold-out item locally without creating a new graphic. Changes appear on all affected screens within seconds, at one location or worldwide. Companies can also roll out product recalls quickly this way. With rules set for regions and locations, displays automatically show different content depending on the time of day or inventory levels.

Global control, local adjustments

Stores and regions keep their own prices, currencies, product ranges and promotions, while updates from the master data apply companywide. According to Nowsignage, this works for all content already stored in a company system.

The company plans to release more software integrations for its CMS in the coming months. Under the name NS Suite, they will form a product line aimed specifically at retailers and quick-service restaurants.