Hibino is expanding its footprint in Australia. Perth-based Vizcom Technologies joins Insight Systems in the Japanese AV group to pursue projects nationwide.

Hibino Corporation is acquiring a majority stake in Australian AV integrator Vizcom Technologies. Directors John Philp and David Jones will keep a minority share and remain at the helm of the Perth-based company for at least five years.

The deal expands the Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed group’s reach in Australia. Hibino has backed Melbourne-based Insight Systems since 2024; adding Vizcom gives the group a presence in Western Australia alongside Insight’s operations in the eastern states.

Vizcom specializes in engineering and complex AV projects, while Insight covers workplace technology consulting and systems integration as well as managed services and software. The companies have worked together for more than 15 years and intend to use their combined capabilities to pursue larger, multi-site projects across Australia.

Existing leadership to remain

Neither company is changing its management or teams, and ongoing projects, service commitments and day-to-day operations continue as before. Insight Executive Directors Daniel Baldwin and Wayne Schultz will continue to lead Insight and, together with John Philip and David Jones, guide Hibino’s Australian strategy.

“We see enormous potential in bringing together two respected businesses that have built remarkable reputations in their markets,” says Leo Hibino of Hibino Corporation. “We’re committed to supporting their growth, investing in their capabilities and shaping the next chapter of Australian AV.”

Daniel Baldwin and Wayne Schultz say the partnership will open opportunities for more ambitious projects nationwide. John Philp and David Jones, meanwhile, say Vizcom’s approach to customer service, technical quality and local accountability will stay the same.