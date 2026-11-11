Digital Signage Hardware: IMD Signage Launches Website

The new online catalogue by IMD organizes commercial displays by installation type, with interactive 3D models, technical drawings and mounting guides to help customers plan installations.

US-based IMD Signage, the digital signage division of Industrial Monitor Direct, has launched a dedicated website featuring 49 commercial display models ranging from 7 to 75 inches.

The website, which went live on October 31, organizes the company’s products by installation type, including wall-mounted displays, floor-standing totems, stretched-bar screens, tabletop units and hanging window displays.

Wall-mounted displays account for 34 of the 49 models, with screen sizes ranging from 10.1 to 75 inches. The catalogue also includes a 37-inch stretched-bar display, a 55-inch floor-standing totem and smaller screens designed for desks, counters and retail environments.

Installation planning in 3D

Rather than presenting products solely through specifications and photographs, the website provides interactive 3D models that customers can rotate in their browsers to examine mounting arrangements and connections.

Product pages also include installation videos and links to step-by-step mounting guides. Technical dimension drawings are available for 35 models.

The company sells the 49 display models through a quotation process, with pricing, lead times and warranty terms provided in writing.

Separately, IMD Signage offers eight Android-based panel-mount displays ranging from 10.1 to 23.8 inches for direct online purchase. These models are designed for flush mounting and include downloadable technical documentation and 3D design files.

The company is also developing its own subscription-free IMD Signage Player for the Android displays. According to IMD Signage, the software has been tested using an Android 12 emulator, although testing on physical hardware has not yet been completed.

The website includes four free browser-based utilities covering viewing distance calculations, content checking, internet outage demonstrations and content card creation.

IMD Signage operates as the commercial signage line of Industrial Monitor Direct.