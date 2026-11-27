The European out-of-home sector is suddenly looking like a private equity shopping list. Within days, reports emerged that both Germany's largest OoH operator Ströer and one of the UK's leading digital outdoor specialists Ocean Outdoor are once again on the market.

According to Reuters, infrastructure-focused private equity firm I Squared Capital has re-entered advanced discussions to acquire German out-of-home market leader Ströer, reviving a potential takeover process that had stalled earlier this year. At Thursday’s closing price, Ströer carried a market capitalization of approximately €2.08 billion.

The renewed sale process comes as little surprise. For more than two years, Ströer has been widely viewed as a potential take-private candidate, with shareholders and advisors reportedly testing investor appetite for a deal that would remove Germany’s largest listed outdoor advertising company from public markets.

At the same time, U.S. investment firm Atairos has launched a sale process for UK-based digital out-of-home operator Ocean Outdoor. According to Reuters, the transaction could value the company at up to £800 million (€930 million), underlining the continued attractiveness of premium digital advertising networks.

The simultaneous sale processes highlight growing private equity interest in the outdoor advertising sector. While much of the broader advertising industry is grappling with disruption from artificial intelligence, outdoor media assets are increasingly being viewed as comparatively resilient. Large-format digital screens in premium locations, long-term concession agreements, and predictable advertising revenues continue to offer investors attractive infrastructure-like characteristics.

For the digital signage and DooH industry, potential ownership changes at both Ströer and Ocean Outdoor would represent some of the most significant transactions in the European market in recent years. Whether either deal ultimately closes remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: private equity’s appetite for outdoor advertising assets is far from fading.