AI-powered attack tools are now available to almost anyone. Hardly a week goes by without invidis hearing of another digital signage platform, CMS, or network being compromised. The industry's response should not be another feature release. It should be a renewed focus on cybersecurity fundamentals. An opinion by Florian Rotberg.

For years, progress in digital signage was measured by innovation: sharper displays, smarter content management, deeper data integrations, and increasing automation. Today, however, the most important item on any product roadmap is not a feature at all. It is security. The reason is both simple and alarming: powerful AI tools have dramatically lowered the barriers for cybercriminals.

AI Has Changed the Economics of Cyberattacks

Criminals have been using AI for some time to generate convincing phishing emails or create malicious code. The real game changer is the emergence of autonomous AI agents capable of planning, executing, and adapting attacks with minimal human involvement.

An attacker simply defines a target. The AI then continuously probes systems, learns from responses, and tests new attack paths until it finds a weakness. Security agencies, including Germany’s Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), have repeatedly warned about this development and the resulting increase in cybersecurity risks.

The impact is significant. Attacks that once required specialised expertise, time, and resources can now be automated and executed at scale. AI-powered tools do not get tired, overlook small targets, or distinguish between large enterprises and smaller operators. They relentlessly scan for vulnerabilities and exploit them whenever they can.

BSI Warning (translated and summarized by invidis) The emergence of agentic offensive frameworks such as ARTEX, CAIRN, and PentAGI marks a significant shift in the cyber threat landscape. These platforms orchestrate autonomous AI agents that can independently conduct multiple stages of a cyberattack, from reconnaissance and exploitation to lateral movement and data theft. Importantly, they do not require access to cutting-edge AI models and can operate effectively using publicly available open-weight models, making advanced attack capabilities accessible to a much broader range of threat actors. According to Germany’s Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), these tools have reached a high level of maturity and are already suspected or confirmed in a growing number of security incidents. By automating known attack techniques at machine speed, they dramatically increase both the scale and efficiency of cyberattacks while simultaneously lowering the expertise required to execute them. Security agencies, including the FBI and CERT-EU, have issued warnings, highlighting the growing risk posed by AI-driven offensive operations.

Why Digital Signage Is Particularly Vulnerable

Digital signage is often underestimated as a cybersecurity target. In reality, most networks consist of dozens, hundreds, or even thousands of connected endpoints spread across multiple locations.

A typical deployment includes media players, displays running embedded operating systems, cloud-based CMS platforms, remote management tools, and third-party service access. Once installed, many devices remain untouched for years. Default passwords, outdated firmware, and poorly segmented networks are still surprisingly common.

For automated attackers, this creates an attractive attack surface.

A compromised signage network can become a gateway into a corporate IT environment, display manipulated content in public spaces, or shut down entirely. The consequences extend far beyond technology. Lost advertising revenue, SLA violations, operational disruption, and reputational damage are often far more costly than the technical incident itself.

Security Before Features

Every new feature introduces additional code, interfaces, and configuration options. Each of them must be secured and maintained throughout the product lifecycle. In today’s threat landscape, vendors, integrators, and end users should ask a simple question before introducing new functionality:

Is this feature worth securing for the next five to ten years?

If the answer is uncertain, the priority should be hardening existing systems rather than expanding them. This does not require exotic new technologies. In most cases, the greatest security gains come from consistently applying well-established best practices:

Strong authentication: Multi-factor authentication for CMS access, administration portals, and remote maintenance. Eliminate default and shared credentials

Multi-factor authentication for CMS access, administration portals, and remote maintenance. Eliminate default and shared credentials Timely patching: Establish clear processes for updating operating systems, player software, and firmware, including devices deployed in the field

Establish clear processes for updating operating systems, player software, and firmware, including devices deployed in the field Network segmentation: Ideally separating signage networks from corporate IT environments to prevent lateral movement following a breach

Ideally separating signage networks from corporate IT environments to prevent lateral movement following a breach Reduced attack surface: Disable unnecessary services, ports, and features. Restrict remote access to essential functions only

Disable unnecessary services, ports, and features. Restrict remote access to essential functions only Least-privilege access: Ensure users, integrators, and systems only receive the permissions they genuinely require

Ensure users, integrators, and systems only receive the permissions they genuinely require Asset visibility: Maintain an accurate inventory of all devices and accounts, supported by logging and monitoring

Maintain an accurate inventory of all devices and accounts, supported by logging and monitoring Incident readiness: Test backup procedures regularly, define responsibilities, and establish clear response plans before an incident occurs

What the Industry Should Do Next

Display vendors must treat cybersecurity as a core product requirement rather than a compliance exercise. Secure-by-default configurations, transparent update policies, and clearly defined support lifecycles should become standard. Samsung has set standards for SoC platforms with Knox, LG has followed with Shield while Brightsign was built as a commercial OS from the beginning.

Integrators and managed service providers need to strengthen their own security practices, particularly around remote access and credential management. Reusing passwords across customer projects should no longer be acceptable.

End users and network operators should make cybersecurity a mandatory procurement criterion. Security requirements belong in tenders, contracts, and supplier evaluations. Evidence matters more than promises. And smaller operators should not assume they are beneath an attacker’s radar. Automated AI-driven attacks do not discriminate by company size. Any accessible system with weak security controls can become a target.

Conclusion

The digital signage industry has built remarkably sophisticated technology. The challenge now is protecting it. There is no silver bullet and no single product that can solve the problem. What matters is the disciplined and consistent implementation of cybersecurity fundamentals. And building trust by transparent communication of certifications, cybersecurity measurements and active monitoring.

Cybersecurity comes at a cost – but the investment is mandatory. Those who invest in the basics today will be far better prepared for the next generation of AI-powered attacks. Those who continue to prioritise features over security may discover that innovation alone is no longer enough.

As a side-effect It will lead to a long-overdue consolidation of the CMS-market. The market needs secure and trusted platforms which are professionally managed more than the sheer mass of thousands of (unsecure) CMS