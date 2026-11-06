AV Awards 2026: Leyard And Universal Pixels Build 14-Meter LED Backdrop For AV Awards

The two companies are supplying a combination of CarbonLight LED displays and lightweight mesh panels for the annual industry event in London.

Leyard Europe and rental specialist Universal Pixels are teaming up again to provide the LED stage installation for the AV Awards, taking place November 6 at Battersea Evolution in London.

The centerpiece will be a 14-meter-wide, 4-meter-high (46-foot-wide, 13-foot-high) LED backdrop using Leyard Carbonlight Series displays with a 3.9mm pixel pitch, 4,000 nits brightness and a 4,000:1 contrast ratio.

The installation will extend beyond the main stage screen, with additional LED banners, stage fascia and displays at the venue’s bars. These elements will use Planar Carbonlight CLM Series lightweight mesh LED panels, featuring a 5.95mm pixel pitch, 5,000 nits brightness and a 2,000:1 contrast ratio.

A decade of collaboration

Universal Pixels and Leyard Europe have worked together for 10 years, supplying LED display technology for concerts, corporate events, touring productions and award ceremonies across Europe.

Over the past two years, Universal Pixels has deployed Leyard’s CarbonLight Series on several major concert tours, where weight, durability and installation speed are important considerations.

James Morden, technical specialist at Universal Pixels, highlighted the technology’s practical advantages for touring applications, describing it as lightweight, transparent, quick to install, and robust.

For the AV Awards, the companies are using a combination of conventional LED displays and lightweight mesh panels to cover different areas of the venue, from the main stage to supporting displays.

Guy Phelps, Territory Head UK at Leyard Europe, said the longstanding relationship with Universal Pixels has been central to the company’s involvement in the event.

“Every year, we pull out all the stops to make the AV Awards stage look spectacular, and our strategic partnership with Universal Pixels is fundamental to that. Their team knows our LED technology inside out, and their expertise in the rental market is second to none,” he said.

Leyard Europe is also sponsoring an award category and is shortlisted in several project and company categories at this year’s event.

The annual AV Awards recognize achievements across the professional audiovisual industry, bringing together manufacturers, integrators, technology providers and other industry professionals.