Programmatic DooH: Viooh partners with JC Decaux in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania

The global digital DooH supply-side platform joins hands with the world's largest outdoor advertising company to enable access to 254 screens across the Baltics.

On November 3, Viooh and JC Decaux announced the start of a strategic partnership in the Baltic region. This means that the global supply-side programmatic platform will gain access to JC Decaux’s 254 premium digital screens across the region’s capital cities – Tallinn, Riga and Vilnius. This is set to yield over 163 million monthly impressions.

According to the official announcement, JC Decaux’s Estonian contingent includes 61 digital screens generating more than 75 million impressions. This includes urban panels bus shelters and large-format billboards. In Latvia, 83 digital screens will deliver more than 47 million impressions. Among various billboards, urban panels and bus shelters, this would include the Origo Premium 3D screen at Latvian capital’s central station. JC Decaux’s largest Baltic network is in Lithuania, with 110 digital screens generating over 41 million monthly impressions.

A single point for programmatic DooH

Gavin Wilson, Global Chief Commercial Officer at Viooh described the three Baltic states as “increasingly sophisticated advertising markets.” He said that the partnership between Viooh and JC Decaux will “give brands a single point for programmatic DooH to all of JCDecaux’s premium inventory.”

Øyvind Markussen, Regional Director Baltics, JC Decaux, said that the partnership opens up access to screens in Tallinn, Riga and Vilnius “for a global marketplace of buyers, bringing advanced targeting capabilities to our roads, city centers and retail environments.”

VIOOH believes that the programmatic buying capabilities it can now provide in the Baltics will help advertisers enhance their targeting capabilities, real-time campaign optimization and integration with global DooH strategies.