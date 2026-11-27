Seed to Table in Florida has introduced Goldie, a conversational AI shopping assistant that greets customers through a Proto display and continues helping them on their smartphones.

A golden shopping cart that talks to customers might sound like something out of an animated movie, but shoppers at Seed to Table in Naples, Florida, can now have a conversation with one.

The grocery retailer has introduced Goldie, an AI-powered shopping assistant developed by Live Buzz Intelligence and presented through a seven-foot Proto display. Customers can ask questions, discover products, and receive recommendations before continuing the conversation on their smartphones as they move through the store.

Unlike a conventional digital signage installation that delivers the same content to every visitor, Goldie responds to individual questions and can remember previous interactions, allowing shoppers to resume conversations without starting over.

From the entrance to the shopping aisle

The experience begins at the store entrance, where the Proto display introduces Goldie as an animated shopping cart with a face, voice and personality.

Once inside, shoppers can use QR-enabled shelf displays to access product information, promotional offers and brand content. Goldie can provide recommendations based on their questions and preferences, connecting the initial interaction with the rest of the shopping experience.

The system also supports multiple languages, while participation remains optional.

For retailers and brands, the approach combines conversational AI with digital signage and mobile engagement, creating opportunities to deliver more personalized information at the point of purchase.

Seed to Table has built a reputation for combining grocery shopping with entertainment and experiential retail. General Manager Dan St. Martin describes the store as the “Disney World of supermarkets.”

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Beyond the supermarket

Live Buzz Intelligence sees applications for the technology well beyond grocery stores, including other retail environments where customers may benefit from personalized product information and recommendations.

James Beckmann, CEO of Live Buzz Intelligence, said Seed to Table is demonstrating how retailers can modernize customer engagement through interactive technology.

The company plans to expand the concept to thousands of retail locations nationwide, although it has not announced a deployment schedule or additional customers.

The installation also illustrates how conversational AI is moving beyond standalone kiosks and digital displays. By connecting an in-store interaction with a customer’s smartphone, retailers can extend the experience beyond the screen and into the shopping journey.

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