Virtual Production: Brompton Powers New Virtual Production Studio In Germany

VG Media Studio combines LG LED technology, Brompton Tessera processing and Mo-Sys tracking in a facility serving commercial and film productions.

German marketing and production agency VG Media Studio has installed Brompton Technology LED processing at its new virtual production facility in Laichingen, near Stuttgart.

The facility combines more than 100 square meters (1,076 square feet of LG LED technology with Mo-Sys camera tracking and Brompton Tessera processing to support advertising, automotive projects, short films and feature-length productions.

Two Brompton Tessera SX40 processors drive the main LED wall, while a Tessera S8 powers the ceiling. Each SX40 is paired with two Tessera XD 10G data distribution boxes.

The system supports frame rates up to 60 fps, with the potential to reach 120 fps with additional configuration.

The facility includes a main LED studio with approximately 250 square meters of space in front of the wall and a separate 70-square-meter studio for conventional filming and photography.

Advanced production capabilities

Brompton’s integration with Stream Deck simplifies control of the LED stage, while its color processing capabilities support consistent results across different cameras.

Integration with Mo-Sys tracking allows the studio to display tracking markers that remain invisible to production cameras. Brompton’s Frame Remapping feature enables different LED feeds for individual cameras, while Custom Markers can display instructions and cues without appearing in recorded footage.

“I really like the Brompton system we have here because it’s super fast and reliable,” said Simon Brüstl, Virtual Production Engineer at VG Media Studio. “The UI is really clean and has all the functions you need during operation.”

The studio was developed following discussions with LG about its LED technology and plans for a European reference studio.

VG Media Studio primarily intends to rent the facility, equipment and technical expertise to external production companies.

The facility has already hosted commercial productions, automotive shoots, a short film, and a feature-length movie production in July 2026.