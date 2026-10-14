Research: Office DooH Screens Generate 3.4 Times More Attention

Lumen Research finds that ECN's office displays outperform comparable DooH screens in attention and brand recall.

European office media network Executive Channel Network (ECN) has released research showing that its digital out-of-home screens in office buildings attract more attention than comparable displays in other environments.

Conducted by Lumen Research, the study found that ECN’s digital 6-sheet (D6) office screens generated 3.4 times more attention than similarly sized displays across roadside, retail and transportation locations.

The research involved 603 full-time office workers in the UK, France and Germany. Results were benchmarked against Lumen’s database of more than 100 studies covering out-of-home and digital advertising, with findings tested at a 95% confidence level.

Location and repeated exposure

ECN’s office screens attracted 8.3 times more attention than comparable displays in transportation environments and 5.9 times more than those in shopping malls.

The screens also generated 1.25 times the attention of large-format digital roadside advertising, including 48-sheet and 96-sheet formats, despite being smaller.

Brand recall was 44% higher than for standard D6 DooH displays.

Lumen attributed the results partly to office environments, where employees encounter the same screens repeatedly throughout the working week. Office lobbies typically feature fewer competing advertising messages, while waiting areas around elevators provide additional opportunities for exposure.

“ECN’s screens sit where office workers walk and wait every working day, so they earn more attention than large-format DooH and better recall than your standard 6-sheet,” said Mike Follett, CEO of Lumen Research.

The study also found that office DooH performed well at converting cumulative attention into brand recall, suggesting that repeated exposure and screen placement can be as important as display size in advertising effectiveness.