Integrated Communications: Uniguest Launches Community Hub For Senior Living Communities

The new platform combines digital signage, resident TV and other communication tools, with analytics to help operators track engagement and participation.

Uniguest has launched Community Hub, a digital engagement platform for senior living communities that brings together digital signage, resident TV, mobile applications, shuttle tracking and other communication tools in a unified system.

The launch builds on Uniguest’s presence in the senior living sector. According to the 2026 CTO Hotline report from Ziegler Linkage Funds and Leadingage CAST, 37% of surveyed nonprofit senior living and care providers selected Uniguest as a social connectedness and engagement technology partner, up from 32% in 2025.

Centralized content and analytics

Community Hub allows operators to distribute information through digital signage, in-room television, mobile apps and printed materials, accommodating residents with different levels of comfort using technology.

Staff can create and manage activities centrally and publish information across multiple channels without duplicating content for each format.

The platform also includes resident profiles, attendance tracking and programming analytics, providing insights into participation patterns and resident interests. These capabilities are designed to help operators refine activities and allocate resources more effectively.

Resident and family apps to follow

Uniguest plans to introduce two additional applications. The forthcoming Resident App will allow residents to discover activities based on their interests, join groups and connect with neighbors through personalized recommendations.

A separate Family App will provide relatives with community updates and notifications about activity participation.

Community Hub uses a modular approach, allowing operators to add capabilities based on their requirements and expand the system over time. Uniguest has not announced launch dates for the two apps.