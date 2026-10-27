Virtual Production: Brompton Powers Massive LED Volume At Tokyo Virtual Production Studio

Crescent's Digi-Cast Haneda Studio features a 41.5-meter-wide LED wall, movable side walls and an adjustable LED ceiling, supported by Brompton Tessera processing.

Japanese production company Crescent has equipped its Digi-Cast Haneda Studio in Tokyo with Brompton Technology’s Tessera LED processing system, supporting one of the world’s largest LED volumes for virtual production.

The facility, which opened in October 2025 and began full-scale operations in early 2026, combines large-scale LED environments with motion capture, volumetric video and photogrammetry technologies.

At the center of the installation is a 41.5-meter-wide (136-foot), 10-meter-high (33-foot) LED wall, accompanied by two movable 6-by-6-meter (20-by-20-foot) side walls and a 23.5-by-15-meter (77-by-49-foot) LED ceiling.

The ceiling consists of nine independently height-adjustable sections, allowing production teams to reconfigure the environment for different filming requirements.

Processing a large-scale LED environment

The main wall uses newly developed Auo LED panels with a 1.95mm pixel pitch and 2,000 nits of brightness. The side walls feature Auo P3.9 panels, while the ceiling uses P5.2 panels.

The installation uses 27 Brompton Tessera SX40 4K LED processors and 57 Tessera XD 10G data distribution units.

According to Crescent, the team chose the processing technology for its flexible control and consistent color management across the extensive LED installation.

“When we were designing Digi-Cast Haneda Studio, we needed an LED processing platform with a proven track record and the flexibility to adapt to the way we want to work,” says Kota Kikuya, Technical Director at Crescent.

He highlighted Tessera’s API-based control, LiveGrade integration and 3D look-up table (LUT) capabilities as important features for adapting the system to different production workflows.

Connecting virtual production technologies

The LED volume forms part of Crescent’s broader Link-All concept, which connects multiple production technologies within a single facility.

In addition to virtual production, the studio supports motion capture, volumetric video and photogrammetry, allowing production teams to combine different imaging techniques and workflows.

The development includes separate LED Stage and Production buildings, with facilities supporting previsualization, technical visualization, digital asset creation and filming.

Crescent designed the studio to accommodate television dramas, streaming productions, and other projects requiring advanced digital production environments.

With its large LED surfaces and adjustable ceiling, the facility gives production teams flexibility in configuring virtual environments while maintaining centralized control over the display system.