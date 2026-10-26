Times Square and Piccadilly: Samsung’s Global SSD Campaign

Storage media are rarely featured on large DooH advertising screens. Nevertheless, Samsung is running a major brand campaign for its SSDs in New York, London and Hong Kong.

Samsung Electronics is running an Out-of-Home campaign in New York, London and Hong Kong to promote its SSDs. The advertisements can be seen in Times Square, on the Piccadilly Lights and at the Entertainment Building in Hong Kong’s Central District.

Samsung’s SSD campaign ran on the Piccadilly Lights in London until 24 September. (Photo: Samsung)

Titled “Choose the sure thing,” the campaign’s guiding principle is that anyone storing valuable data should not compromise on the storage medium.

Running until the end of October

The campaign kicked off in Hong Kong on 19 August and ran until 16 September. In London, it ran from 31 August to 24 September. It can still be seen in Times Square until 31 October. According to Samsung, its aim with this campaign is to position itself as a premium brand in the SSD market.

Samsung launched its SSD campaign in Hong Kong in mid-August at the Entertainment Building. (Photo: Samsung)

“In an era where data is more critical than ever, losing it means losing everything,” says Tommy Kwon, Vice President of the Memory Brand Product Biz Team at Samsung Electronics.

Samsung is simultaneously running the campaign on its own website and social media channels. The manufacturer also released a Youtube video about the global Digital-out-of-Home campaign.