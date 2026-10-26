From Audience Analytics to Audience Simulation

For years, digital signage projects have followed a familiar pattern. First, screens are installed. Then content is created. Only afterwards do operators learn what really works. What if that process could be reversed? A look inside AI powered Performance Predictions.

South Korean convenience store operator CU offers a glimpse into the future of retail planning. Instead of relying on costly pilots and trial-and-error, the company is experimenting with synthetic consumers to simulate customer behavior before new concepts are rolled out. The approach enables the retailer to develop more integrated store and digital signage experiences, optimize layouts and screen placements, and do so at a fraction of the time and cost required today.

From consumer research to physical retail

A new trend emerging in retail and consumer research could eventually reshape how digital signage networks, retail media platforms, and even DooH infrastructure are planned. The concept is called “synthetic consumers”: AI-generated shoppers designed to behave like real people.

At first glance, the idea sounds futuristic. In reality, retailers are already starting to use virtual consumers to test products, pricing, and customer journeys before exposing them to actual shoppers. Instead of recruiting focus groups or building costly pilot environments, companies can run simulations with thousands of AI-generated customers whose behavior is based on real-world consumer data.

The implications for digital signage could be enormous.

Busy store of Olive Young in Seoul (Image: invidis)

Replacing assumptions with data

One of the industry’s biggest challenges is that many decisions are still made with limited evidence. Screen placement, content strategy, network design, dwell-time assumptions, advertising value, and customer engagement are often based on experience, best practice, or intuition. While experienced planners get many of these decisions right, there is usually no way to know for certain until a network goes live.

Unlike websites, physical environments are difficult to test. Nobody installs ten different screen concepts just to find out which one performs best. Once displays are mounted, power and data connections are in place, and content workflows are established, significant changes become expensive.

This is where synthetic consumers become interesting.

When synthetic consumers meet digital twins

At the same time as AI-generated shoppers are emerging, many retailers and venue operators are creating digital twins of their physical spaces. These virtual replicas are already being used to plan store layouts, logistics, and customer flows.

Imagine combining both technologies.

A retailer could populate a digital twin of a store with thousands of virtual shoppers. These synthetic consumers would enter the store, follow different shopping missions, browse products, respond to promotions, ignore certain messages, and react to signage throughout their journey. Suddenly, system integrators, shop designer and media owner could evaluate the performance of a network before purchasing a single display.

The question would no longer be where a screen can be installed. The real question becomes: where does a screen have the greatest impact?

Retail Media in Beijing Supermarket (Image: invidis)

Finding the highest-impact screen locations

A simulation might reveal that shoppers entering a store hardly notice promotional messages because they are focused on finding their destination. It may show that decision points in front of product categories generate the highest engagement or that customers waiting in line pay significantly more attention than expected. Some seemingly attractive screen locations may turn out to have surprisingly little impact simply because the target audience rarely passes by.

For the first time, network design could be driven by predicted customer behavior rather than infrastructure constraints alone.

Testing content before production

The opportunity extends beyond hardware. Every year, brands and retailers spend substantial budgets producing content without knowing which messages, formats, or creative approaches will resonate best. Synthetic consumers could help test campaigns before they are produced. Retailers might evaluate different promotional concepts, motion graphics, or calls-to-action and identify likely winners before committing production budgets.

A new era for retail media planning

This could become particularly valuable in retail media.

Today, most retail media networks can only prove campaign performance after a campaign has run. Synthetic consumers raise the possibility of forecasting outcomes before launch. Brands could test campaign concepts, model audience attention, evaluate likely purchase intent, and compare different creative executions in a virtual environment.

Physical retail media would begin to adopt some of the planning sophistication that has long been standard in online advertising.

Beyond retail: implications for DooH

The potential goes well beyond retail stores. Airports, railway stations, shopping centres, and other DooH venues all face the same challenge: making expensive investment decisions with imperfect information. If operators could simulate passenger movement, dwell time, attention levels, and advertising effectiveness before construction is complete, the economics of large-scale display projects could change dramatically.

Of course, synthetic consumers are not a crystal ball. Human behaviour is notoriously difficult to predict, and virtual audiences will only be as good as the data behind them. Models will need constant validation against real-world results, and there will always be a gap between simulation and reality.

Yet that may not be the point. The real value is not predicting the future with perfect accuracy. It is reducing uncertainty before millions are invested in hardware, content, and infrastructure.

The next frontier for digital signage

For decades, digital signage has been optimized after deployment. Synthetic consumers offer the possibility of optimizing before deployment.

For an industry built around understanding audiences in physical spaces, that could be one of the most significant developments of the decade. The future of digital signage may not begin with a display. It may begin with a virtual shopper walking through a digital store.