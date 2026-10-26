Daktronics: Amar Subash Becomes VP Of International Sales

Senior management change at Daktronics: Former Harman Professional executive Amar G. Subash will oversee international sales and market expansion from London, succeeding Judd Guthmiller.

Daktronics has appointed Amar G. Subash vice president of international sales, effective October 21. Based in London, Subash will lead the US display manufacturer’s international sales strategy, focusing on expanding into new markets and strengthening partnerships.

Subash brings more than 20 years of international business experience to Daktronics. He most recently served as vice president and general manager for EMEA and India at Harman Professional Solutions, where he previously held a similar position overseeing Asia-Pacific and India.

“As Daktronics pursues targeted international expansion, Amar brings proven leadership in key global markets,” said Ramesh Jayaraman, president and CEO of Daktronics.

Jayaraman, who has worked with Subash for more than a decade, cited his experience in accelerating profitable growth, developing customer relationships and building teams across the AV industry.

Judd Guthmiller is leaving

Subash succeeds Judd Guthmiller, who is leaving Daktronics after several years leading its international sales operations. According to Jayaraman, Guthmiller helped expand the company’s global presence and develop its international sales team. He will assist with the leadership transition.

“I’m excited to join Daktronics and lead its international sales organization,” said Subash. “The company has built a strong global presence across its business segments, and I look forward to working with our teams and partners worldwide to strengthen customer relationships, enter new markets, and create new opportunities for sustained profitable growth.”

Before joining Harman, Subash held senior management and finance positions at Tyco Fire & Security and Lucent Technologies India. He holds a commerce degree from Nagpur University and completed an executive management program at the University of California, Berkeley’s Haas School of Business.

The change comes shortly after Daktronics announced a major reorganisation of its global manufacturing, closing its facility in Ireland.