Three Appointments: USSI Global Reshuffles Executive Leadership

The US digital signage and broadcast technology services provider has named a new CTO, COO and CRO as it looks to expand its engineering capabilities, managed services and customer base.

USSI Global has announced three executive leadership changes in October, promoting Ted Korte to Chief Technology Officer and Amanda Flynn to Chief Operating Officer while appointing Ed McGivern as Chief Revenue Officer.

The Melbourne, Florida-based company provides engineering, installation, maintenance and managed services for digital signage, broadcast media and network infrastructure. The leadership changes come as USSI Global looks to expand its technical capabilities and develop new business opportunities across its markets.

All three executives report to President and CEO Anthony Morelli.

Korte takes over technology leadership

Korte, who joined USSI Global in 2021, most recently served as Vice President of Engineering and Technology. As CTO, he will oversee engineering teams, evaluate emerging technologies and develop solutions across the company’s three business units.

He previously helped establish USSI Global’s Media Transport Solutions Lab, which allows broadcasters to evaluate satellite, terrestrial IP, cloud and other distribution technologies before deployment.

Korte’s expanded responsibilities will also cover digital signage, retail technology and electronics repair. The company’s engineering teams are exploring opportunities involving audience analytics, IoT sensors, point-of-sale systems and other technologies.

“Ted has played an instrumental role in transforming how USSI Global approaches technology, engineering and customer engagement,” said Morelli.

Before joining USSI Global, Korte held engineering leadership positions at Harris Corporation, Qligent and L3Harris.

Flynn moves from revenue to operations

Flynn, an 18-year company veteran, moves into the COO position after serving as CRO since March 2024.

She will focus on expanding service offerings, improving operational processes and aligning the company’s capabilities with customer requirements.

Flynn joined USSI Global in 2008 and has held positions spanning business development, customer relations, sales and revenue operations.

“My experience working closely with customers has taught me that the best opportunities come from understanding their challenges and finding creative ways to solve them,” said Flynn.

McGivern leads revenue growth

McGivern, appointed CRO on October 8, will oversee USSI Global’s go-to-market strategy, customer acquisition and revenue expansion.

He brings more than 25 years of executive experience, including leadership positions at Harris Broadcast/Imagine Communications, Grass Valley/Snell Advanced Media and Tektronix.

Most recently, he established Appear’s North American operation in 2022 and grew it into a business generating more than US$45 million in annual revenue.

McGivern will focus on expanding managed services and pursuing opportunities in government, sports and live events, alongside the company’s established broadcast and digital signage markets.

The appointments also come as USSI Global prepares for another phase of the C-band spectrum transition, which involves shifting satellite communications frequencies to make room for expanded 5G wireless services.

The leadership changes position USSI Global to expand beyond individual installation projects into longer-term technical services and customer support relationships.