US OoH Industry: OAAA Launches Technical Council, Names New Chairman

The US OoH association has announced a series of initiatives and leadership changes, including a new technical council, the appointment of Outfront CEO Nick Brien as chairman and the winners of its annual OBIE Awards.

The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) has announced several developments covering technology standards, industry leadership, creative awards and its 2027 annual conference.

The announcements come as the US OoH industry works to expand automation, improve integration with other advertising channels and strengthen its position in the broader media market.

New council targets OoH automation

The OAAA has established a Technical Advisory Council (TAC) to address common technology challenges across the OoH industry, covering both static and digital inventory and direct and programmatic transactions.

The council will focus on data standards, workflow automation, reporting, attribution and integration with omnichannel advertising platforms. Its priorities also include emerging technologies such as agentic AI.

Ian Dallimore, VP of Digital Growth and GM of Programmatic at Lamar Advertising, will chair the council. Founding members represent several major US OoH companies, including JCDecaux North America, Clear Channel Outdoor, Outfront Media, Intersection, Orange Barrel Media and Branded Cities.

The council plans to develop common data definitions, API specifications and technical protocols to simplify how advertisers plan, purchase and measure OoH campaigns.

“Technology is increasingly central to how OoH competes and grows, and many of the challenges facing our industry can’t be solved by individual companies working alone,” says Patrick Dolan, OAAA’s Chief Operating Officer.

The new council will coordinate with the OAAA’s Programmatic & Automation Center of Excellence, launched in September, which focuses on expanding programmatic advertising and improving connections between OoH and other media channels.

Outfront CEO takes over as chairman

The OAAA has appointed Nick Brien, CEO of Outfront Media, as chairman of its board of directors.

Brien succeeds former Clear Channel Outdoor CEO Scott Wells and will serve the remainder of Wells’ term through May 2027.

Wells had chaired the association since March 2023 and served on its board since 2015.

Brien, who already serves on the OAAA’s executive committee, has held senior leadership positions at Dentsu, McCann Worldgroup, IPG Mediabrands and Amobee.

His appointment follows the recent change in ownership and leadership at Clear Channel Outdoor, where Wade Davis replaced Wells as CEO.

OBIE Awards recognize creative campaigns

The OAAA also announced the winners of its 84th annual OBIE Awards during a ceremony at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

Random House Publishing Group and Known received the Platinum OBIE for Steph Curry Shoots the Moon, which also won Gold awards for Big Idea in OoH and Social Buzz.

Other Gold winners included OpenAI and Clear Channel Outdoor for the ChatGPT Billboard Campaign in the Technology OoH category, Netflix and Heritage Outdoor Media for Apex, and United Airlines, 72andSunny and Firefly Media for Verified Closer Than You Think.

Paramount (Skydance) was inducted into the OBIE Hall of Fame for its longstanding use of outdoor advertising to promote entertainment properties.

The awards recognize creative work across traditional OoH, digital displays, experiential installations and programmatic campaigns.

2027 conference heads to Florida

Looking ahead, the OAAA will hold its 2027 OoH Media Conference from May 17 to 19 at the Omni Fort Lauderdale in Florida.

Under the theme The Art of Attention, the conference will examine how brands can attract consumer attention as AI and digital technologies reshape advertising.

The program will bring together representatives from advertising, media, marketing, creativity and technology, with presentations, industry research and discussions about OoH’s role in the changing media landscape.