Retail Media: Spar Integrates In-Store Channels with Footprints AI

European food retailer Spar wants to plan, book, and run retail media campaigns across all channels. For this, it is partnering with Footprints AI, whose software predicts purchasing behavior.

The Romanian adtech provider Footprints AI is equipping Spar International with its retail media software. The new system consolidates channels across more than 13,500 of the retailer’s locations in 50 regions. This enables advertisers to centrally plan, book, and evaluate their campaigns in Spar stores.

Footprints AI is not building its own network for this purpose. The software accesses existing channels operated by Spar retailers, which include in-store screens, in-store radio, online stores, apps, and point-of-sale data. According to the company, Footsprints AI is already active in more than 10,000 stores across Central and Eastern Europe, as well as Latin America and Southeast Asia.

Spar decides on data use

With this launch, each Spar national organization retains control over data and advertising space. For Central European Spar stores, Zetadisplay is currently building a retail media network with hundreds of displays.

“Retail media has reached a point where brands and agencies no longer need an isolated network. They need a marketplace that can scale results,” says Dan Marc, CEO of Footprints AI.

Software predicts in-store demand

The Footprints software supports planning with its predictive audience targeting. It predicts what customers are most likely to buy in the next one, seven, and 30 days and uses this data to build target audiences and optimize campaigns.

To do this, Footprints AI combines various data points in real time. These include shopper behavior in-store, screen and radio ad delivery data, POS transactions, and app behavior.

According to the company, the forecasts it generates are 98 percent accurate. To arrive at this figure, the software provider analyzed its own benchmarks from more than 7,000 campaigns for global brands – including Coca-Cola, Pepsi, and Heineken. These features are now also intended to help Spar’s national organizations increase their advertising revenue.