Sports & Venues: Raiders Wrap Draft Room In 83 Feet Of Fine-Pitch LED

Five 0.9 mm dvLED walls create a continuous 15.2-million-pixel canvas around the Las Vegas Raiders’ draft room in Henderson, Nevada.

The National Football League’s (NFL) Las Vegas Raiders have upgraded their draft room with an 83-foot-wide fine-pitch LED installation designed to put video, analytics, and other information in front of coaches, scouts, and executives during the NFL draft and other football operations.

SNA Displays supplied five 0.9 mm Brilliant Interior dvLED video walls for the room at the Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson, Nevada. Image Engineering designed and integrated the system, with SNA Displays supervising the installation.

The displays use multiple-chip-on-board (MCOB) LED packaging and are integrated to form a continuous canvas wrapping around the long tables at the center of the room. The system can display multiple data streams and live broadcasts, along with Raiders branding and other video content.

15.2 million pixels

The installation measures 6 feet, 8 inches high and wraps 83 feet around the room, with a combined resolution of 2,160 by 26,880 pixels. SNA Displays says the system processes 15.2 million pixels.

Raiders branding and team slogans stretch across the fine-pitch LED installation inside the team’s upgraded draft room (Image: SNA Displays)



The Raiders use the room as a command center for evaluating prospects, coordinating draft selections and trades, and collaborating on other football operations.

SNA Displays director of sports and live events Barbara Barry said the installation was designed to give decision-makers dependable visual technology when working under season-defining choices.

The project adds another application for ultra-fine-pitch dvLED in professional sports, this time away from the fan-facing displays typically found in stadiums and arenas and inside a team’s football operations facility.