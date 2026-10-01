Events: DSF Names Winners Of Inaugural Pixel Awards

ClearLED took two of the six project and technology honors, with NanoLumens, SNA Displays and Livesignage among the other winners.

The Digital Signage Federation has announced the winners of its inaugural Pixel Awards, recognizing digital signage projects, technologies and industry contributions across six categories.

The awards drew 67 entries, which were evaluated by a six-member judging panel. Winners were announced Sept. 17 during the DSF Mix & Mingle at Filoli in Woodside, California.

ClearLED took two awards. Its 360 Degree Reality Emulator at the Bristol Digital Futures Institute won Behind the Screens, recognizing technical innovation and integration, while its five-story transparent LED wall at Pacific Place received the Engagement Engine award for audience engagement and measurable impact.

Six categories recognized

NanoLumens won the Pixel Perfect award for visual design and creative execution for The Oculus at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston.

SNA Displays received the Rollout Rockstar award for its Circa Digital Spectacular installation in Los Angeles, recognizing the execution of a complex, large-scale digital signage deployment.

Livesignage took the Showstopper award for best overall digital experience for the Hitachi Rail Customer Experience Center.

Gil Matzliah of NoviSign received the Industry Illuminator award for individual excellence and industry impact.

“The inaugural Pixel Awards gave DSF an opportunity to recognize the extraordinary work being done throughout our industry,” said DSF Chairman Frank Pisano. “The finalists demonstrated the creativity, technical expertise and commitment to exceptional experiences that continue to move digital signage forward.”

DSF also presented its Alan C. Brawn Educator of the Year Award to Tim Baker, marketing manager at Navori Labs, recognizing his contributions to education and professional development in the digital signage industry.

The federation says it plans to continue the Pixel Awards following this year’s inaugural program.