Software: SLX On Air Links Local Signage Networks To Mobile Audiences

The Indian startup says its platform now connects more than 200 screens in venues including hospitals, cafés and clubs, extending screen content to followers through its mobile app.

Indian startup SLX On Air has opened its digital signage and neighborhood communications platform to businesses across India following a multi-year pilot that has put the system on more than 200 screens.

The platform connects displays in locations including hospitals, cafés, clubs and places of worship with the SLX On Air mobile app. Businesses can publish content to their screens from a phone while making the same posts available to people following the venue through the app.

Each display is associated with its local neighborhood. Users can follow a venue through the app or by scanning a code displayed on screen, allowing them to continue receiving its public posts after leaving the location.

Hospitals emerge as key market

SLX On Air says screens using the platform are currently operating in Delhi, Mumbai and Goa. The company reports more than 30,000 app downloads, almost 1,000 monthly users and about 500 posts published by local businesses each month.

Hospitals have emerged as one of its largest applications. Metro Hospital operates more than 50 screens across its facilities, using the platform for information such as clinic announcements, health camps and doctors’ schedules.

“Our marketing team updates them from their phones,” said Dipesh Kapoor, group head of branding at Metro Hospital. “A new clinic, a health camp or a doctor’s schedule is on screen in minutes, in every building.”

The platform is also being used by private clubs and places of worship. The Defence Colony Club installed its first screen in April 2023, with other clubs subsequently adopting the system.

SLX On Air grew out of a neighborhood network previously known as Simply Local. The company has since added presentation tools for creating screen content as well as reporting features designed to verify that advertising has appeared on a display.