Sphere Abu Dhabi: Blue Rhine Wins Exosphere Installation Contract

UAE-based Blue Rhine Industries will install and commission the LED exterior of Sphere Abu Dhabi, the $1.7 billion entertainment venue scheduled for completion in 2029.

Blue Rhine Industries (BRI) has secured the contract to install and commission the Exosphere LED display at Sphere Abu Dhabi, the 20,000-capacity entertainment venue under development on Yas Island in the UAE capital.

ALEC Engineering and Contracting, selected the UAE-based AV integrator for the project. The Exosphere installation forms part of the venue’s US$1.7 billion main construction contract, with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) leading the development.

Sphere Abu Dhabi will be the first Sphere venue outside the United States, following the original Sphere’s opening in Las Vegas in 2023.

A 112-meter-high digital canvas

The Exosphere will wrap around the exterior of the 112-meter-high (367-foot) building, creating a fully programmable LED surface capable of displaying digital art, entertainment content and other visual experiences.

Visible from multiple locations across Abu Dhabi, the installation will extend the venue’s immersive entertainment concept beyond its interior. The Exosphere is also expected to feature work by Emirati artists, providing a platform for local creative content.

BRI will handle the installation and commissioning of the exterior LED screens. The company describes the contract as the largest project scope in its 20-year history.

“As a UAE-founded company, we are proud to be bringing the Sphere Abu Dhabi Exosphere to life by installing the LEDs across the 112-meter-high exterior facade,” says John V. Joseph, CEO of Blue Rhine Industries.

“Projects of this scale demand specialist AV knowledge, technical precision and the ability to integrate complex technology within equally complex built environments.”

Building on regional LED projects

Founded in 2006, Blue Rhine Industries has expanded from traditional signage manufacturing into professional AV integration, digital signage and wayfinding.

Its previous projects include a 440-meter-long curved digital screen installed at Dubai Fountain during renovation work in 2025 and a 70-meter-wide by 14-meter-high LED display at Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo in Dubai Mall.

The company has also delivered integrated AV, digital signage and background audio systems for Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi.

The Sphere Abu Dhabi contract represents another major large-format LED project in the Middle East, where entertainment destinations and architectural displays continue to create opportunities for AV integrators.