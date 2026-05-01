$1.7b project: Abu Dhabi Confirms Yas Island Sphere

Sphere Entertainment and DCT Abu Dhabi have confirmed Yas Island as the site for Sphere Abu Dhabi, with the US$1.7 billion venue expected to open by the end of 2029.

The US$1.7 billion project, set to become the second Sphere worldwide, will be built on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island. As announced by Sphere Entertainment and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, the high-tech venue will be located in the heart of the island’s entertainment and leisure district, between Yas Mall and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi.

The venue will be the first Sphere outside the United States and is expected to match the scale of the original in Las Vegas, with a capacity of up to 20,000 people, depending on the event configuration. Programming will include immersive Sphere Experiences, concert residencies, sporting events, conferences, product launches, and brand events.

The exterior Exosphere LED display is also planned as a platform for large-scale art and visual storytelling, including content featuring Emirati culture, heritage and artists.

As reported by invidis, Sphere Entertainment first announced plans for an Abu Dhabi venue in 2024, positioning the project as the next major step in building a global network of Sphere venues.

Once open, Sphere Abu Dhabi is expected to add another major attraction to Yas Island, which already includes Ferrari World, Warner Bros. World, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, and the Yas Marina Circuit, home of the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.