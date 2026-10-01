Business: Steady Brand, Custom Channels Join Forces Under Common Ownership

The sister companies will retain separate routes to market while combining digital signage, business music, hardware and AV services.

Steady Brand and Custom Channels are now operating as sister companies under the same ownership group, bringing together their business music, digital signage and AV offerings while maintaining separate routes to market.

Steady Brand will continue to work exclusively through its network of dealers and integrators, while Denver-based Custom Channels will focus primarily on direct and national accounts, strategic partnerships and technology integrations.

The companies say the arrangement combines Steady Brand’s dealer network, installation and service resources, digital signage capabilities and messaging services with Custom Channels’ music library, hardware portfolio, technology integrations and digital management tools.

More options for dealers

Custom Channels has also become Steady Brand’s business music provider. The companies say the move has doubled the number of music channels available to Steady Brand’s dealer network.

Steady Brand dealers will also gain access to additional hardware through the company’s Conductor Studio management platform, allowing them to manage existing Steady Brand equipment and hardware available through Custom Channels from the same environment.

Custom Channels, meanwhile, gains access to installation and field service resources through Steady Brand’s dealer network.

“We’re going after different parts of the market, but we’re doing it under the same umbrella,” said Greg Spain, vice president of dealer development at Steady Brand. “The important thing is doing what works best for the customer.”

Founded in Austin, Texas, in 2017, Steady Brand provides commercially licensed background music, overhead announcements, on-hold messaging and digital signage through dealers and resellers. The company says it has tripled its recurring revenue over the past several years.

