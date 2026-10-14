São Paulo: ON Completes AV Integration For Brazil’s Largest Permanent Immersive Art Space

ON Creative Visual Tech Provider has completed the audiovisual design and integration for Nubank Arte Lab, Brazil’s largest permanent immersive art space. The 2,700-square-meter (29,000-square-foot) venue is located within Conjunto Nacional, a landmark modernist mixed-use complex on Avenida Paulista in São Paulo.

At the heart of Nubank Arte Lab is an extensive audiovisual platform designed and integrated by ON. It combines 29 Barco 1DLP WUXGA projectors across two immersive projection rooms, an 84-square-meter (900-square-foot) transparent LED facade, an 8,352-point 3D LED sculpture and a mirrored infinity room, together with digital signage and AV systems for corporate spaces.

The platform can also be reconfigured for exhibitions, digital art, performances and corporate events.

Opened on August 15, 2026, Nubank Arte Lab was conceived by Aventura, Brazil’s largest operator of cultural venues, and Deeplab Project, a Brazilian experience studio. The project was developed in partnership with Nubank, one of Latin America’s leading digital banks. Its architectural design was led by Brazilian architecture firm Jacobsen Arquitetura.

An 84-square-meter (904-square-foot) transparent LED facade welcomes visitors to Nubank Arte Lab, combining digital imagery with 75% transparency (Image: ON)

As the venue’s official audiovisual technology partner, ON was responsible for the technical AV and signal-distribution design, equipment specification and supply, installation, programming, calibration and commissioning. The company also operates the systems daily.

“Nubank Arte Lab is the largest space in Brazil designed entirely to host immersive, interactive and exhibition-based projects. Our aim is to offer unique and unforgettable experiences both to our curatorial and project development partners and to our visitors,” Aventura and Deeplab Project said in a joint statement.

Projection technology powers immersive environments

The client wanted a clear visual impact, but image quality and flexibility were equally important. The projection rooms had to deliver at least 150 lux, with strong contrast and consistent color. The LED elements also needed to become part of the architecture, while the complete platform had to accommodate different content and uses.

The main immersive environments consist of two rooms measuring 23 by 9 meters (75.5 by 29.5 feet), with 4-meter (13.1-foot) ceilings and a 207-square-meter (2,228-square-foot) footprint each. Projection covers three walls and the floor, reaching a height of 3.85 meters (12.6 feet).

Mirrored surfaces complete the visual field. Room 1 has a 23-by-4-meter (75.5-by-13.1-foot) mirrored wall and two structural columns, while Room 2 uses a 9-by-4-meter (29.5-by-13.1-foot) mirror.

ON deployed the 29 Barco across the two immersive rooms. Eighteen G50-W6 units handle the wall images, while 11 higher-output G62-W9 units project onto the floors.

Visitors experience floor-to-ceiling projections inspired by the work of Tarsila do Amaral, with imagery extending across the walls and floor (Image: ON)

Room 1 uses 14 projectors, with eight assigned to the walls and six to the floor. Room 2 uses 15, comprising ten wall and five floor projectors. Two additional projectors are kept as operational spares.

The system produces 218 lux on the walls and 174 lux on the floors, exceeding the 150-lux target. ON selected DLP technology for its black levels, contrast and brightness, helping dark content retain depth across large blended images.

Eleven custom ON producer and player servers run Dataton Watchout, managing playback, warping and edge blending. The rooms can be recalibrated and remapped as exhibitions change, allowing them to function as neutral digital canvases rather than systems built around a single production.

The opening exhibition, O Brasil de Tarsila, explores the work of Tarsila do Amaral, a central figure in Brazilian Modernism whose paintings helped shape the country’s modern visual identity.

The exhibition reinterprets approximately 40 works through projection, interaction, an original soundtrack, and sensory effects. Digital content adds depth and movement to elements from her paintings, extending imagery across walls and floors while using reflection as part of the narrative.

LED and mirrored environments extend the experience

Facing the public circulation area of Conjunto Nacional, an 84-square-meter (904-square-foot) transparent LED facade creates the venue’s first digital encounter.

The L-shaped display extends 17 meters (55.8 feet) across the frontage and another four meters (13.1 feet) around the corner, reaching a height of four meters (13.1 feet).

The display uses One Display and Kinglight technology, with a variable 3.9-to-7.8-millimeter pixel pitch, brightness exceeding 4,000 nits and 75% transparency. Conceived by artist Muti Randolph in collaboration with Jacobsen Arquitetura, the facade integrates moving imagery into the entrance architecture while preserving sightlines.

The Voxel sculpture features 8,352 individually addressable LED points, creating three-dimensional visual effects above the venue’s hospitality area (Image: ON)

Elsewhere, a volumetric LED sculpture known as the Voxel features 8,352 individually addressable LED points. Also designed by Randolph, the sculpture measures approximately two meters (6.6 feet) high, four meters (13.1 feet) wide and 5.7 meters (18.7 feet) long. Custom software allows imagery and movement to occupy a three-dimensional space rather than a flat surface.

Nubank Arte Lab also includes an infinity room, a mirrored environment designed to create the illusion of an endless digital space. The room features a 10-by-3.5-meter (32.8-by-11.5-foot) LED wall, with mirrors on the floor, ceiling and surrounding walls.

A visitor explores Nubank Arte Lab’s infinity room, where mirrored surfaces reflect vivid LED imagery to create the illusion of an endless digital environment (Image: ON)

Elsewhere, five suspended 65-inch 4K displays provide information above the ticketing area. An 11-by-4-meter (36.1-by-13.1-foot) LED wall with a 2.9-millimeter pixel pitch supports presentations and events in the corporate room.

A separate immersive meeting space features two projected walls for displaying large-scale imagery.

Installation completed on tight schedule

A team of 28 ON specialists completed the two immersive rooms just 77 days after contract signing. The remaining installations, including the transparent LED facade, Voxel sculpture and infinity room, were delivered within 114 days, allowing the venue to open on schedule.

“Delivering a project of such technical and artistic complexity within such a tight timeframe, without compromising quality or visual impact, is a major source of pride for us,” said Hugo Rodrigues, CEO of ON Creative Visual Tech Provider.

ON continues to provide daily technical support and maintenance for the venue. The system’s flexibility was demonstrated five weeks after opening, when Nubank Arte Lab introduced a second immersive experience while its original O Brasil de Tarsila exhibition remained on display.