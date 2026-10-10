Retail: Mood Media Names Roy Kosuge CEO

Roy Kosuge has been appointed CEO of Mood Media, succeeding Malcolm McRoberts, who will remain with the company as Senior Advisor and Board Member. The experienced managed services executive is expected to accelerate Mood Media's next growth phase as the company expands its global customer experience platform.

Mood Media, one of the world’s largest providers of in-store media, music and customer experience solutions, has appointed Roy Kosuge as Chief Executive Officer, effective 5 October 2026. He succeeds Malcolm McRoberts, who has led the business since 2021 and will continue to support the company as Senior Advisor and member of the Board of Directors.

Kosuge joins Mood Media from Sonifi Solutions, a technology-enabled managed services provider serving more than one million rooms across the hospitality, healthcare and senior living sectors. Since 2023, he has served as Chief Operating Officer, overseeing the company’s sales, marketing, customer success, service delivery, technical support and field operations while carrying full P&L responsibility.

The appointment reflects Mood Media’s continued focus on scaling its managed services model and expanding its technology-driven customer experience offering. Kosuge brings extensive experience in building recurring-revenue businesses, driving operational excellence and managing large-scale technology deployments.

Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership roles across a range of technology-enabled hardware and services companies. He started his professional journey at Universal Music Group, where he helped develop some of the music industry’s early digital business models. Kosuge holds an A.B. degree from Harvard University.

“Roy has spent his career scaling businesses that look remarkably similar to ours: recurring revenue, strong technology foundations and thousands of customer locations that rely on mission-critical services every day,” said Sandy Gill, Managing Director at Vector Capital and member of Mood Media’s Board of Directors. “He understands content economics, enterprise deployment and high-touch service delivery, a rare combination and exactly what Mood Media needs for its next chapter of growth.”

A Turnaround Entering Its Next Phase

The leadership transition comes after a significant transformation of Mood Media under Malcolm McRoberts. Following a major financial restructuring and its acquisition by Vector Capital in 2021, the company rebuilt its technology platform and streamlined operations around a unified cloud-based architecture. In addition Mood Media acquired Play Network (Instore music) and Vibenomics (Retail Media)

Over the past five years, Mood Media has expanded its portfolio beyond traditional in-store music and digital signage. The company increasingly positions itself as a customer experience platform, enabling brands and retailers to manage content, engage audiences and create more meaningful in-store experiences across global networks.

Global Reach with a Content DNA

Few companies in the digital signage industry can match Mood Media’s international footprint. The business serves more than 500,000 customer locations across over 140 countries, reaching an estimated 165 million consumers every day – the vast majority instore music customers.

Unlike many global digital signage managed service providers, Mood Media’s heritage lies in content, music and creative services. That content-first DNA continues to differentiate the company as retail media networks, customer experience platforms and in-store engagement strategies gain importance across retail, hospitality and other vertical markets.

Industry sources also suggest that Mood Media has recently strengthened its position in North America, potentially capturing a meaningful share of former Stratacache business.

With Roy Kosuge taking the helm, Mood Media appears poised to build on its turnaround success and further evolve from an in-store media specialist into a global managed services and customer experience platform.