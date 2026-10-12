Acquisitions: M Core Takes Full Ownership Of Smart Media Group

The UK DooH operator has appointed Steve White as CEO and secured additional investment to expand its network of more than 2,000 screens, with retail properties a priority.

UK digital out-of-home operator Smart Media Group is moving to full ownership by M Core Ventures following the acquisition of shares held by founder Mark Catterall and the company’s other founding shareholders.

M Core, which first invested in Smart in July 2024, is committing additional capital to support the company’s next phase of expansion. The amount of the investment and financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

A large-format digital advertising display at Princes Square, showing a Bitdefender campaign (Image: Smart Outdoor)

Steve White, previously a non-executive director of Smart Media Group and former Global Marketing Director at JD Sports, has been appointed CEO effective immediately.

The ownership change is intended to simplify decision-making and accelerate network expansion, particularly across retail properties. Smart expects to benefit from closer integration with M Core’s UK retail estate.

Network grows to more than 2,000 screens

Founded by Catterall in Sunderland in 2019, Smart Outdoor has expanded from a regional operator into a network spanning locations from Edinburgh to London.

The company operated approximately 450 screens when M Core first invested in 2024. Its network now exceeds 2,000 screens across high streets, retail properties, leisure destinations, sports venues, and fuel forecourts.

A roadside Smart Outdoor digital display featuring a Castore campaign (Image: Smart Outdoor)

Smart’s portfolio includes a national digital forecourt partnership with Shell and a retail media network developed with the Co-operative Group.

The company also operates Smart Hub, its proprietary platform for campaign planning, sales and delivery.

Founder steps back

Catterall is stepping back from his executive responsibilities for health reasons. He has lived with Parkinson’s disease since founding the company in 2019 and is preparing for a planned medical procedure.

He will remain involved during a transitional period to hand over key client relationships and intends to return to work in the sector following his recovery.

“I have been living with Parkinson’s for six years, and I have a procedure coming up that I am genuinely hopeful about. It needs proper time to recover from, and that made this the right moment to step back,” Catterall said.

“Smart was built by a team that was told more than once it was too small to do what it did. Handing it over with the ownership simplified, the business properly backed and a leader of Steve’s caliber at the helm is the right outcome for the people here and for our clients.”

Catterall has also supported Parkinson’s UK through Smart’s advertising network, including donations of digital billboard space valued at approximately £950,000 for World Parkinson’s Day campaigns.

Retail expansion a priority

A Smart Outdoor digital billboard outside the Omniplex cinema in Sunderland (Image: Smart Outdoor)

Under White’s leadership, Smart plans to build on its existing network while pursuing further opportunities in retail environments.

“Taking full ownership allows us to accelerate Smart’s growth,” said Max Percy, CEO of M Core Ventures. “The business has a strong network and a talented team, and closer integration with M Core’s UK retail estate will open up new opportunities.”