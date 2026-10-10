Conference: Samsung Puts Trust on the Agenda

Cybersecurity is rapidly becoming the defining challenge for the digital signage industry, as AI, regulation, and growing attack surfaces force vendors and users to rethink security from the ground up. With its upcoming In:Security 2026 conference, Samsung aims to drive the conversation beyond technology and toward the industry's most valuable asset: trust.

For many years, cybersecurity was treated as an afterthought in the digital signage industry. Security features were often added as a layer on top of existing systems rather than being designed into the architecture from the outset. In an era of simple media players and isolated networks, that approach may have been sufficient. Today, it is not.

Modern digital signage ecosystems are complex digital infrastructures connecting displays, media players, operating systems, cloud platforms, content management systems, and increasingly AI-powered services. A reliable cybersecurity strategy must therefore be built end-to-end, covering hardware, operating systems, CMS platforms, identities, device communications, and remote management. Without a holistic approach, every weak link becomes a potential entry point for attackers.

The challenge is growing rapidly. Artificial intelligence is not only creating new opportunities for innovation but also dramatically increasing the sophistication and scale of cyber threats. Attack surfaces are expanding as displays become smarter, networks more connected, and devices more autonomous. What was once a simple screen has evolved into a connected endpoint within an enterprise IT infrastructure.

Security Moves to Center Stage

The digital signage industry has historically offered a wide range of security approaches, ranging from highly integrated platforms to fragmented multi-vendor environments. Yet the market is now entering a new phase. Increasing regulatory requirements, cybersecurity certifications, and government mandates are forcing the industry to rethink established practices.

Across Europe and beyond, organizations deploying digital signage must increasingly demonstrate compliance, transparency, and operational resilience. Security is no longer a technical feature. It has become a procurement requirement and, increasingly, a board-level concern.

As a result, cybersecurity is emerging as one of the defining themes for the next generation of digital signage solutions. Vendors can no longer rely solely on product specifications or display performance. Customers are asking new questions: Who manages the devices? How are vulnerabilities addressed? How are systems monitored? Who is responsible when an incident occurs?

Samsung’s Trust Initiative

Against this backdrop, Samsung is placing cybersecurity firmly on the agenda. At its upcoming European partner conference in Frankfurt, Samsung will host In:Security 2026 on 15 October, bringing together industry stakeholders to discuss the future of signage security.

The event will focus on the key drivers shaping the market, including evolving threat landscapes, compliance requirements, and the growing importance of secure device management. Samsung plans to showcase how technologies such as Tizen, Knox, and its professional display solutions contribute to secure digital signage deployments.

Yet the most interesting aspect of the event is not technology at all. The primary objective of In:Security 2026 is to educate, enable discussion, and ultimately build trust across the ecosystem.

Samsung has long been the global market leader in professional displays and, through Tizen, pioneered the widespread adoption of System-on-Chip (SoC) signage. However, many independent software vendors and systems integrators have often perceived Samsung as a technology provider that delivered solutions but was not always sufficiently transparent about the underlying security architecture.

Whether justified or not, that perception matters. In today’s security-focused environment, partners demand more visibility, more collaboration, and greater confidence in the platforms on which they build their business.

Samsung appears determined to change that narrative. By opening the discussion, sharing knowledge, and engaging partners more directly, the company is taking steps to strengthen confidence in its ecosystem. What was once considered a “nice-to-have” partner dialogue has become a business-critical requirement.

The Future Is About Trust

Cybersecurity will not be a short-lived trend in digital signage. It is becoming one of the industry’s fundamental pillars, alongside content, displays, and software. End-users and integrators are looking for vendors capable of delivering trusted platforms, secure operations, and transparent partnerships.

For digital signage vendors trust should become as important as technology itself.